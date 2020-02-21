EMI Shielding Market Worth $9.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "EMI Shielding Market by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the EMI Shielding Market is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2020 to USD 9.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025. The EMI shielding market is likely to exhibit lucrative growth potential during the forecast period. The factors that are driving the growth of the market include ongoing demonstrations of field trials and pilot projects to develop the viability of 5G technology, stringent EMI regulations, and increasing deployment of the electronics systems in the automotive industry.

"Conductive coatings & paints to hold the largest market share in the global EMI shielding market."

Conductive coatings & paints offer EMI shielding for non-metal surfaces such as plastics. Therefore, it is used widely in smartphones, telecom equipment, medical devices, and military devices. Copper conductive painting is used extensively for high-frequency EMI shielding (>30 MHz). Nickel coatings are used in low-frequency applications. Cell phones, tablets, and other consumer electronics such as television sets, telecommunication equipment, medical devices, industrial equipment, military devices, and aerospace equipment are the major applications of conductive nickel coatings. Silver is a highly conductive metal and is used for high performance with an added cost compared with copper coating; hence, it is used in the most demanding applications such as heavy industry. The primary application of silver-coated copper conductive coating provides high-conductivity EMI shielding at a reasonable cost.

"Automotive industry is expected to exhibit the highest growth from 2020 to 2025."

The fast-changing automotive manufacturing industry across the world requires EMI shielding solutions to a great extent. There is an increase in demand for electric vehicles and autonomous cars globally. Also, onboard GPS navigation systems, touchscreen infotainment systems, handsfree features, Bluetooth capabilities, and terrain management systems have increased the convenience and safety of both the driver and the traveler, but the increased use of these devices has created additional challenges related to unwanted EMI. Hence, with an increase in the adoption of advanced electronics, the need for EMI shielding will be more critical in the automotive market.

"APAC expected to be the fastest-growing region in the EMI shielding market from 2020 and 2025."

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the said market during the forecast period is expected due to the high demand for consumer electronic products such as smartphones and home appliances., the Japanese market, however, would be driven by the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles and advanced consumer electronics products.

Laird Performance Materials (UK), Parker Hannifin (US), PPG Industries (US), Henkel (Germany), and RTP Company (US) are the major players operating in the EMI shielding market.

