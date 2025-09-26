EMC Testing Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$4.48 Billion By 2031 at CAGR Of 6.8%; With Increasing Deployment of EMC in Consumer Electronics | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in-depth report by The Insight Partners highlights the EMC testing market growth. This comprehensive EMC testing market analysis explores market size, emerging trends, profiles key industry players, and uncovers strategic opportunities shaping the industry landscape. With a spotlight on key market segments and applications, the EMC testing market report emphasizes the factors that will drive market momentum in the years ahead.

Engineered for Growth: EMC Testing on Rapid Ascent

EMC Testing Market Set to Soar with Growing Demand for Testing & Certification

Valued at US$ 2.84 billion in 2024, the EMC testing market size is projected to reach US$ 4.48 billion by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 6.8% (2025–2031). This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of wireless technologies and the expansion of 5G infrastructure.

Proliferation of Wireless and IoT Devices Set to Shape Industry Outlook

Advanced testing technologies, such as automated electromagnetic interference analyzers and real-time spectrum monitoring systems, enable EMC testing to ensure compliance with stringent regulatory standards, enhance product reliability, and prevent signal interference, making it essential for modern electronics, automotive, aerospace, and defense applications.

Future market opportunities in the EMC testing market lie in technological advancements, integration with advanced IoT-enabled diagnostic systems, automation of testing procedures, and the demand for sustainable, energy-efficient electronic designs. These factors are driven by the proliferation of connected devices and evolving global compliance standards.

The Growing Importance of EMC Testing and Certification to Drive EMC Testing Market Growth

The increasing dependence on electrical and electronic devices has introduced challenges such as unwanted interference and electromagnetic radiation, which can impact both performance and safety. As these devices operate in closer proximity, electromagnetic compatibility and electromagnetic immunity have become critical in maintaining reliable operation and ensuring safety standards. With the growing importance of regulatory compliance, EMC testing and certification services play a key role in verifying whether electronic products meet stringent international requirements for functionality and safety. This is especially relevant as global regulations continue to tighten. Ensuring compliance helps businesses avoid costly malfunctions and product recalls, which can place unnecessary strain on operations.

Certification services involve comprehensive testing to assess product safety, quality, environmental impact, and social responsibility. Tailored audits are conducted to meet each company's specific needs, with a strong focus on sustainability through the procurement of certified products. This approach ultimately helps companies improve product credibility and long-term reliability.

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Propel EMC Testing Market Growth

EMC testing is a critical part of the electric vehicle (EV) development process. It ensures that electrical and electronic systems in EVs operate without interfering with each other or other devices. Since EVs include many electronic parts, including battery systems, electric motors, control units, and safety systems, EMC testing is essential to meet safety, quality, and regulatory standards. Without proper EMC testing, these systems may fail or interfere with one another, leading to safety issues or system failures.

The first half of 2025 was a period of positive growth for the Europe battery electric vehicle (BEV) market. The new EV registrations increased by 34% compared to the same time in 2024. This growth was fueled by several government initiatives across the region. Financial support was provided for EV manufacturers, investments were made in charging infrastructure, incentives were provided for installing home charging systems, and public EV purchasing programs were conducted. Other supportive measures include subsidies to electrify public transport, benefits for EV owners like free or discounted parking, easier access to low-emission zones, and toll exemptions. Mandatory EV sales targets and the gradual phase-out of internal combustion engine vehicles are also pushing the transition toward electric mobility.

Geographical Insights

The EMC testing market report states that Asia Pacific led the market in 2024, capturing a larger revenue share. This growth was driven by rapid industrialization, a growing electronics manufacturing base, and rising investments in 5G infrastructure and electric vehicles. In addition, strict regulatory compliance requirements and a strong focus on product safety and performance have increased the demand for advanced EMC testing services across key industries. Meanwhile, North America and Europe showed steady growth, especially in the aerospace, defense, and automotive sectors, where electromagnetic compatibility is essential for system reliability and meeting regulatory standards.

The EMC testing market forecast indicates that Asia Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by rapid industrialization, the expansion of consumer electronics and automotive manufacturing, and significant investments in 5G, IoT, and electric vehicle technologies across countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Stricter regulatory frameworks and the growing need to ensure electromagnetic compatibility in increasingly complex electronic systems are accelerating the adoption of EMC testing services throughout the region.

Market Segmentation

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware and software and services. The hardware segment held a larger EMC testing market share in 2024, driven by the growing demand for specialized testing equipment to support increasingly complex electronic systems.

segment held a larger EMC testing market share in 2024, driven by the growing demand for specialized testing equipment to support increasingly complex electronic systems. By service type, the global EMC testing market is segmented into testing services, inspection services, certification services, and other services. The testing services segment held the largest share of the EMC testing market in 2024 due to the rising need for pre-compliance and compliance testing across various industries to meet stringent regulatory standards.

segment held the largest share of the EMC testing market in 2024 due to the rising need for pre-compliance and compliance testing across various industries to meet stringent regulatory standards. In terms of end use, the global EMC testing market is segmented into consumer appliances and electronics, automotive, military and aerospace, IT and telecommunications, medical, industrial, and others. The consumer appliances and electronics segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to the surge in electronic device production and the need to ensure compatibility in densely connected environments.

Competitive Landscape and Major Developments

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the market include Ametek Inc.; Element Materials Technology Group Ltd; Bureau Veritas SA; Eurofins Scientific SE; Intertek Group Plc;

NTS; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG; SGS SA; TUV SUD AG; UL, LLC; and TÜV NORD GROUP.

Global Headlines on EMC Testing:

The TÜV NORD GROUP is expanding its portfolio of testing, inspection, and certification services for building materials, components, windows, doors, gates, and facades. In June 2024, TÜV NORD International GmbH & Co. KG acquired a stake in SIPIZ AG, which evolved from the predecessor organizations EMPA and VKF ZIP. Together, they will establish a state-of-the-art test center for construction products in Switzerland. TÜV NORD will contribute its extensive expertise in setting up and operating test centers. SIPIZ's established services in the testing, inspection, and certification of construction products, along with its comprehensive training offerings in the areas of windows, doors, and fire protection, will be consolidated and further expanded.

Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services, a leading provider of testing, inspection, and certification services, has announced the acquisition of a 10-meter RF and EMC chamber at its Littleton, Massachusetts laboratory. With this additional 10-meter chamber, Bureau Veritas Littleton significantly expands its testing capacity and capabilities to support the medical, renewable energy, wireless/radio, and broader electrical/electronic industries. The Littleton lab is equipped with cutting-edge technology for EMC, wireless, and radio testing services, enabling manufacturers to navigate increasingly complex national and international regulatory landscapes.

Conclusion

Consumer electronics manufacturers are providing advanced solutions for customers and developing new technologies that can help move the company forward in the market. The automotive and telecommunication sectors significantly drive the growth of the EMC testing market, owing to increased penetration of 5G networks and electric vehicles. The increasing adoption of IoT in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors will propel the industry further.

There is a positive outlook toward the adoption of advanced technologies in manufacturing and commercial operations that will ultimately boost market growth in the Europe EMC testing market. The automotive sector—driven by Germany's well-known automotive manufacturers, including Daimler AG, VW, BMW, Porsche, Opel, and Audi—is the largest contributor to the EMC testing market in Europe. The region hosts several prominent plants that manufacture and assemble automotive vehicles.

