Embedded Display Market worth $24.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Embedded Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (LCD, LED, OLED, and Others), Type, Device, Application (Automobile Displays, Fitness Devices and Wearables, Home Automation and HVAC Systems), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Embedded Display Market will grow to USD 24.4 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 17.7 in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 to 2025. The key drivers fueling the growth of this market include the advancements in embedded display interface technologies and accelerated adoption of automation in different industries owing to COVID-19. Moreover, the increased demand for interactive displays and digital signage across the globe play a key role in driving the growth of the embedded display market.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209201232

The portable device segment to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The portable devices segment of the embedded display market, by device type is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to a number of benefits offered by portable devices. They have multi-touch panel options, thereby making them highly interactive while being easy to handle and use. Portable devices are used in point of sale (POS) machines, wearables, smart display devices, display monitors, HMI, and medical devices, among several other applications. The ongoing commercialization of IoT is expected to fuel the demand for portable devices during the forecast period.

The increase in consumer demand for electric, hybrid, and semi-autonomous vehicles to drive demand for automobile displays

The automobile displays segment of embedded display market, by application, is expected to account for largest market share in 2025. The increase in consumer demand for electric, hybrid, and semi-autonomous vehicles is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market for automobile embedded displays. Several automobile manufacturers are making efforts to offer an intuitive driving experience to users and incorporate digital automotive connectivity capabilities into their vehicles. This is expected to propel the demand for automobile displays used in digital instrument clusters, central stack systems, HUD, navigation systems, and rear-seat entertainment screens.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Embedded Display Market"

163 – Tables

49 – Figures

228 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=209201232

North America is projected to hold largest share of embedded display market in 2025

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the embedded display market in 2025. The rise in demand for automation of manufacturing and assembling, as well as supply chain operations in various industries, is expected to fuel the adoption of smart systems equipped with embedded displays in different applications. The growth of the embedded display market in North America can also be attributed to the rising demand for smart homes and smart buildings leading to the development of smart cities in the region. Various initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries of the region have further accelerated the development of smart cities in North America. These developments are further expected to drive the demand for home automation devices. All these developments would spur the market growth of embedded displays in North America.

Avnet, Inc., Ansys, Emerging Display Technologies (EDT), Winstar Display, Alita, Green Hills Software (GHS), Microsoft, Planar Systems, Intel, and Anders Electronics are the key players in the global embedded display market. These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

Related Reports:

Display Market by Product (Smartphone, Wearables, Television, Automotive, Signage), Technology (LCD, OLED (Flexible, Foldable, Rigid), Direct-View LED, Micro-LED), Panel Size (Micro, Small & Medium, Large), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/embedded-display-market.asp

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/embedded-display.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets