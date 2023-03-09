ELISA Analyzers Market to be Worth $754.38 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ELISA analyzer market size is expected to reach USD 754.38 million by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period due to its repeated use in detecting infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, endocrinology, drug monitoring, cardiology, oncology, and allergy testing, among other applications. Moreover, the high adoption rate of immunoassays in research activities is further anticipated to drive growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By type, optical grating analyzer is considered to be a relatively more mature segment than optical filter analyzer and held the largest ELISA analyzer market share in 2022, owing to the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies establishing in-house research stations for developing diagnostic tools.

By Mode, automated analyzers is expected to capture the largest share of the market in 2022. Owing to the increasing investment by governments and international bodies to technologically advance the workflow of clinical diagnostics.

By application, the immunology segment is anticipated to capture the majority of the market share owing to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases in emerging markets, which is contributing to the growth.

By end-user, CROs are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment. This growth can be attributed to the increasing collaborations and strategic partnerships between corporations and CROs that can advance the process of therapeutic formation.

North America has a dominant regional position with 40.50% of the overall market share. The increasing incidence of chronic & infectious diseases is encouraging companies to enter the regional ELISA analyzers market.

Read 180-page market research report, "ELISA Analyzers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Optical Filter Elisa Analyzer, Optical Grating ELISA Analyzers), By Mode, By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

ELISA Analyzers Market Growth & Trends

ELISA (Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay) is extensively utilized for high-throughput screening of antibodies or drugs. The ELISA analyzer is anticipated to witness healthy growth due to its extensive test portfolio using immunoassay techniques coupled with affordable prices. Furthermore, the changing trends & advancements in medical devices and extensive utilization of immunoassay tests in point-of-care in vitro diagnostics, cancer diagnosis, therapeutic drug level monitoring, & infectious disease testing are factors likely to be responsible for the high growth of this segment.

Continuous technological advancements and the introduction of new products have also contributed to the ELISA analyzers market growth. For instance, in December 2019, Eurofins Abraxis announced to introduce an automatic ELISA analyzer, which comprises a single plate analysis system. The product assists with data analysis and personalized settings to adapt to laboratory testing requirements. The global market is determined by factors such as increasing demand for effective tests to detect hormones, autoimmune diseases, tumor markers, and infectious diseases with the rising number of research institutes worldwide. However, ELISA can only be applied on liquid samples, which proves to be a limitation, hampering its growth over the forecast period.

The growing R&D activities in the areas of immunoassay testing & equipment shall offer abundant opportunities for ELISA analyzers application expansion. These key players are continuously undertaking strategic initiatives to increase their market dominance throughout the forecast period.

In 2022, North America was leading in terms of revenue, followed by the European region. The dominance of North America region is accredited to its well-established market that is motivated by the existence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, the presence of strong market players, and the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure in the region. Moreover, the presence of a huge geriatric population, large cancer & diabetic population, and a well-developed healthcare sector has primarily led to this growth in the U.S.

ELISA Analyzers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented ELISA analyzers on the basis of type, mode, application, end-users, and region:

ELISA Analyzers Market - Type Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Optical Filter Elisa Analyzers

Optical Grating ELISA Analyzers

ELISA Analyzers Market - Mode Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Automated ELISA Analyzers

Semi-Automated ELISA Analyzers

ELISA Analyzers Market - Application Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Immunology

Vaccine development

Drug Monitoring

Others

ELISA Analyzers Market - End-user Scope Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

Diagnostic Laboratories

ELISA Analyzers Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key players of ELISA Analyzers Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abcam

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

BioTech

Agilent Technologies

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer Inc

