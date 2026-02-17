Grand View Research Launches "Investment Insights," a Global Fundamental Research Services Platform for Capital Market Participants

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand View Research (GVR), a leading research and consulting firm, today announced the launch of Investment Insights. This dedicated fundamental research arm is engineered to support hedge funds, asset managers, institutional brokerages, investment banks, and private equity and venture capital firms across global markets.

Investment Insights provides comprehensive, end-to-end research support including idea generation, fundamental analysis, financial modeling, due diligence, portfolio monitoring, and research operations. The platform is structured to function as a seamless extension of clients' in-house investment teams, enabling them to scale research output without the overhead of traditional expansion.

Investment Insights leverages GVR's deep domain expertise and proprietary market intelligence. By combining sector knowledge with institutional-grade analytical rigor, GVR delivers scalable, high-quality research solutions tailored to the exacting standards of the global financial community. This model is designed to enable firms expand coverage, deepen analysis, and accelerate turnaround times through a flexible and cost-efficient operating framework.

"In an environment where investment teams globally are under pressure to do more with leaner structures, access to high-quality, flexible research capacity has become critical," said Swayam Dash, Managing Director, Grand View Research. "Investment Insights was built to help global investment firms scale fundamental research efficiently, while maintaining the rigor, confidentiality, and responsiveness synonymous with an internal team."

"Our clients integrate Investment Insights teams directly into their workflows," added Ankit Rastogi, Chief Business Officer, Investment Insights, Grand View Research. "We align closely with their investment philosophy, coverage universe, and internal standards, enabling faster decision-making and deeper insight generation across portfolios and transactions."

With a robust foundation in proprietary market intelligence and a growing team of seasoned financial research analysts, Investment Insights empowers GVR's clientele to accelerate research output while upholding the highest standards of quality and data security

Investment Insights is now live and supports clients across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

