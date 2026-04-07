ELFBAR's ELFX and ELFA take home global design accolades

Celebrated for avant-garde and user-centered design

Combining quality with an ergonomic feel across the pod system series

BERLIN, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vape brand ELFBAR today announced that its ELFX Mini, ELFX 2 and ELFA Master Stein have earned global recognition from the German Design Award and the International CMF Design Awards* for their reusable and refillable structure, as well as their refined designs.

Minimalist design, for adults

Awarded products. From left to right: ELFA Master Stein, ELFX Mini, ELFX 2 and ELFA Master Stein

The award-winning ELFX and ELFA series reflect ELFBAR's pursuit of trailblazing industrial design for adult users seeking effective nicotine delivery without combustion. With sophisticated colour palettes and selective casing materials, the products adopt a restrained design language that avoids visual excess.

"Good design should feel confident, not loud," said Becky Liu, Head of Industrial Design at ELFBAR. "With ELFX and ELFA, we focus on a clean-cut form, precision, and a calm material touch-feel to bring an elegant and intuitive user experience."

Beyond visual refinement, design details underscore the brand's user-centered approach. Contoured casings and tactile finishes elevate ergonomic grip, while features such as visible e-liquid, magnetically secured cartridges, modular structures, and slim displays are integrated to bring ease of use, delivering a premium experience.

Reusable devices help address user painpoints

Built as reusable systems, ELFX and ELFA are designed to support long-term use while addressing practical concerns around functionality, waste and cost. Adjustable airflow, power settings and clear status indicators give users greater control over their experience, while interchangeable pods extend product lifespan and reduce unnecessary device disposal — bringing a longer-term product selection.

At ELFBAR, product features are woven into design. Clear displays of e-liquid improve user awareness, magnetic cartridges enhance ease of use, and their modular design allows components to be replaced. These features reflect ELFBAR's product engineering philosophy — balancing performance, safety and durability within a refined, reusable device.

From market leader to design star

In Germany, where most vape sales are reusable products, ELFBAR leads the category with a market share of around 60%, according to internal data.

ELFBAR's reusable lineup now forms the core of the brand's product portfolio in Germany, with around 80% of shipments to this market being reusable products, including ELFX and ELFA pod systems, and ELFLIQ e-liquids.

The widely-acclaimed ELFX Mini and ELFX 2 are set to debut in Germany with the new ELFX POD 2.0 Version this year, featuring a child lock, an upgraded airway for enhanced flavour, and the industry's highest leakproof system.

Recognition from global design juries reinforces ELFBAR's commitment to product innovation in its long-lasting pursuit of performance with a mature design language. Building on this, ELFBAR plans to introduce these award-winning designs to other European markets in due course.

*ELFX Mini and ELFA Master Stein won the German Design Award, while ELFA Master Stein and ELFX 2 received the International CMF Design Awards. ELFA Master Stein is now only available in Germany.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has been providing a distinct and diverse vaping experience with innovation at its core.

ELFBAR stays committed to youth access prevention and sustainable growth as a leading brand favoured and used by tens of millions of adult smokers and ex-smokers worldwide as an alternative to smoking.

For more information, please visit elfbar.com

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