ELFBAR takes a bold step in restrained design with its award-winning nicotine reduction kit

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vape brand ELFBAR today announced it has earned three global design awards — the Pentawards, the Red Dot Award*, and the London Design Awards — for its boldly restrained design of the ELFA PRO Nicotine Reduction Kit, the first ever of its kind created to help adult smokers and vapers quit nicotine for good.

Visualising the journey beyond nicotine

ELFA PRO Nicotine Reduction Kit

The ELFA PRO Nicotine Reduction Kit, a classic ELFBAR pod system, is designed as a three-phase, 90-day pathway that gradually lowers nicotine intake from 2% to 1% and then to 0%. The progression is structured in three phases — Days 01–30, 31–60, and 61–90 — each marking a clear decrease in nicotine strength.

The naming of the phases — Awaken, Embrace, and Transform — reflects the emotional arc that often accompanies behavioural change, supporting users as they move toward complete independence from nicotine. Each unboxing feels lighter, both visually and emotionally, making the reduction journey intuitive and tangible.

"We see design as a way to make a real change — to turn ideas like tobacco harm reduction (THR) into experience people can truly feel," said Season Wu, Head of Brand Marketing at ELFBAR. "When design carries empathy and responsibility, it becomes more than form — it becomes a dialogue with adult smokers and vapers."

Designing against the trend: a visual identity behind the switch

Using recyclable paper with a warm, matte texture and its natural colours to create a calm, reassuring touch, the ELFA PRO Nicotine Reduction Kit adopts a minimalist, plastic-free packaging, a contrast to the bright colours that dominate retail shelves.

The stepped daymarkings on the outer pack clearly indicate the three phases of the transition, while the simple nicotine-percentage icons on each pod pack make every stage of progress clear and worth celebrating.

This design represents ELFBAR's continuous effort to redefine the visual perception of smoking alternative products, to establish a more mature, responsible, and purpose-driven identity that supports adult smokers and vapers in their transition.

The switch moment: now

In line with its long-run dedication to THR, ELFBAR continues to explore practical, sustainable ways to support adult smokers and vapers in their transition from nicotine. Rather than a cold-turkey quitting, the ELFA PRO Nicotine Reduction Kit provides a guided, gradual pathway that users can follow.

"The ELFA PRO Nicotine Reduction Kit is about giving users control over their reduction. Through thoughtful product and packaging design, ELFBAR transforms nicotine reduction from an abstract intention into a guided, supportive process — empowering users to move forward with confidence and clarity, and helping them progress physically and emotionally," Wu added.

"We are delighted to see the ELFA PRO Nicotine Reduction Kit receive international recognition. The kit is currently undergoing market readiness, and we look forward to introducing it to users in due course," he said.

*Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2025

