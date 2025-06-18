ELFBAR and LOST MARY lead up product innovations at World Vape Show 2025 in Dubai

ELFBAR King Series, industry's fullest innovative lineup with all-inclusive adjustable features, on display

Next-generation automated production capabilities shown

User experience enhanced through elevated product performance and seamless global support

DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading vape brands ELFBAR and LOST MARY unveil various innovative product lines at the World Vape Show 2025 in Dubai.

Both brands demonstrate during the three-day trade fair how closely continued investment in R&D, relentless innovations, efficient supply chain, user-centric design, and seamless customer support can converge to shape the future of vaping.

Setting benchmark in innovation

This year's highlight is ELFBAR's bold push and pursuit of customization for vaping experience. To set the industry trend, ELFBAR introduced the King Series, the industry's fullest product lineup with all-inclusive adjustable dimensions. Comprising Ice King, Sweet King, Sour King, and Nic King, the series allows adult users to adjust levels of coolness, sweetness, sourness, or strength, setting a new benchmark for personalized vaping experience.

Device versatility also stands out. ELFBAR JoinOne series, featuring a reusable, attachable battery and a standalone pod, supports seamless pairing with a variety of pod options, including standard pods and pods with adjustable coolness and sweetness, offering users full flexibility and personalized experience.

LOST MARY reveals its own next-gen advancement with the NERA30K, a prefilled pod system featuring a curved interactive display and a forward-compatible structural design. Built to support a wide range of pod options, NERA30K is created to evolve with user needs and preferences, offering broad compatibility and long-term adaptability.

Broadening the product ecosystem

ELFBAR and LOST MARY continue to invest in a diversified product lineup, spanning all major categories to meet evolving user demands and regulatory standards. At this year's exhibition, ELFBAR further expands its open pod system lineup with new launches such as the ELFX MINI and ELFX ULTRA, part of the ELFX Series.

LOST MARY's globally recognized product, LOST MARY BM600, received a significant upgrade in 2025 with the launch of the BM600 Prefilled Pod. This evolution reflects the brand's long-term commitment to compliance and sustainability.

A smarter and more efficient supply chain

ELFBAR and LOST MARY's state-of-the-art supply chain plays a pivotal role in sustaining their industry leadership. Building on their existing automated production lines, both brands have further upgraded their manufacturing capabilities to deliver even greater efficiency and scalability.

In 2025, they further advanced this capability by introducing a next-generation Flexible Manufacturing System. This modular approach disassembles products into standardized components, allowing for efficient reassembly on highly adaptable lines. As a result, the production process becomes more flexible, enabling rapid category switching to respond swiftly to market changes.

As a result, compared to conventional methods, this upgraded system has boosted production efficiency by 30%, significantly shortening lead times and accelerating new product launches. It also enhances product consistency, leading to fewer user complaints and greater overall customer satisfaction.

In terms of product quality, every device and e-liquid undergoes a rigorous multi-tiered testing process, including toxicological and chemical analysis, reliability testing, material testing, and electronic and battery testing, covering 142 tests on e-liquids, 22 on aerosols, 86 on device materials and 31 on product reliability. Regular post-market inspections further ensure the integrity and compliance of products.

Further investment in research and development continues, with expanded studies into sweeteners and ceramic coil materials aimed at improving long-term user safety and refining product design.

Enhanced user experience and support

To place users at the core of every product we innovate, both brands continue to innovate for convenience, compatibility, and harm reduction. Devices such as the ELFBAR JoinOne and LOST MARY NERA30K, now offer multi-mode compatibility, supporting a wide range of pod options with a single device. Modular product designs provide greater portability and offer personalized experience, anytime and anywhere.

To support the harm reduction, features like puff counters and timer functions are now built into devices like the ELFX ULTRA. Paired with a dedicated app, ELFX ULTRA helps users monitor and gradually reduce their daily nicotine intake.

According to a December 2024 survey by Opinium, vaping plays a major role in smoking cessation journey. The findings reveal that 68% of adult vapers believe a range of flavors helps to stop them from going back to smoking tobacco, with nearly half (48%) using fruit or sweet flavors most often. Moreover, the study also shows that 21% of adults quit smoking over the past five years, of which 45% used vapes as part of their successful quit journey.

In December 2024, ELFBAR and LOST MARY rolled out an AI-powered customer support system that now handles over 1,500 inquiries per month. This multi-channel platform includes live chat and email, with 24/7 service availability. It currently supports multiple languages, with expansion to 21 languages expected by Q2 2025. This AI system is projected to reduce resolution time by 51%, significantly enhancing the user support experience worldwide.

About ELFBAR

Founded in 2018, ELFBAR has become a global leader in vaping innovation. With a strong focus on harm reduction, compliance, and youth prevention, ELFBAR delivers high-quality, reliable products that serve tens of millions of adult users around the world. For more information, visit www.elfbar.com.

About LOST MARY

LOST MARY is known for pushing the boundaries of vaping design, flavor innovation, and technology. Holding over 200 patents and operating in more than 50 markets, the brand has become a top choice for adult users seeking both quality and style. Learn more at www.lostmary.com

