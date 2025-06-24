Electrotherapy Systems Market Size to Surpass USD 9.42 Billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the electrotherapy systems market is witnessing substantial growth with the high prevalence of sports injuries and strategic initiatives by manufacturers.

The electrotherapy systems market study focuses on an array of products and technologies, along with their applications and end users, which are expected to contribute to the market's progress in the coming years. The report carries an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Market growth: The electrotherapy systems market value is expected to reach USD 9.42 billion by 2031 from USD 4.99 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Electrotherapy systems serve as non-drug, noninvasive methods for pain relief and rehabilitation, which makes them highly popular in hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

The growth of the electrotherapy systems market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic pain disorders, demographic changes in the population, and advancements in medical technology supporting the development of user-friendly, portable devices. North America and Europe are the leading shareholders in the market, and Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period on the back of upgraded healthcare facilities and surging healthcare awareness. Rehabilitation centers, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings are increasingly adopting electrotherapy systems, which continue to benefit the electrotherapy systems market.

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing prevalence of chronic pain and musculoskeletal disorders: Chronic pain and musculoskeletal disorder incidences are on the rise across the world. Arthritis, back pain, and neuropathic pain affect millions worldwide, and there is a growing need for non-pharmacological pain management options. Electrotherapy systems are emerging as an attractive treatment option among patients and healthcare providers owing to their drug-free treatment approach.



The demographic shift evident through the aging population in many parts of the world is further driving the market as elderly individuals are more likely to develop chronic pain and musculoskeletal issues. Thus, with the rise in the elderly population, the demand for electrotherapy devices will likely surge in the coming years. Continuous developments in medical technologies have further led to more advanced and user-friendly electrotherapy devices, making them more accessible and effective. Further, with the growing inclination toward rehabilitation therapies in hospitals and outpatient care clinics, the demand for electrotherapy units would continue to rise in the near future.



Surging popularity of wearable and portable devices: Wearable and portable electrotherapy devices can support accessibility, aid convenience, and ensure treatment compliance. These devices can be used by patients with chronic pain and muscle rehabilitation requirements, as well as those suffering from other neurological conditions, at their homes.



These devices aid in patient convenience by eliminating the need to head to clinics or hospitals for minimal issues. Moreover, the convenience unlocked by device size helps patients manage their own treatment. Improved wireless technology, miniaturization, and battery life have further resulted in more consumer-friendly smart electrotherapy systems that rely on apps for real-time monitoring and personal adjustment of therapy. This novel technology aligns with the desire for remote healthcare and self-management of treatment among the geriatric populations or patients with mobility issues. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are also embracing the multiuse features of wearable electrotherapy devices for muscle recovery and performance enhancement.



As healthcare systems worldwide transition to value-based care and preventative therapies, wearable and portable electrotherapy devices that present efficacious, effective, economical, and time-efficient solutions are likely to generate exciting growth opportunities in the market, unlocking scalable patient-centered treatment options.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the electrotherapy systems market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific . Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By product, the electrotherapy systems market is categorized into spinal cord stimulator, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), interferential current therapy (IC), electro-acupuncture (EA), PENS, micro-current therapy, pulsed short wave diathermy (PSWD), transcutaneous spinal electroanalgesia (TSE), and others. The spinal cord stimulator segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on application, the electrotherapy systems market is segmented into pain management, neuromuscular dysfunction, sports injury treatment, iontophoresis, urinary and fecal incontinence, acute and chronic edema, and others. The pain management segment held the largest market share in 2024.

In terms of end user, the electrotherapy systems market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, long-term care centers, rehabilitation centers, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

The electrotherapy systems market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: BTL, DJO LLC., Omron Healthcare Inc., Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Nevro Corp., Phoenix Healthcare, and Eme srl are major companies operating in the market.

Trending Topics: Rise of wearable and wireless electrotherapy devices, integration of artificial intelligence, telehealth and mobile app integration, expansion into home healthcare, etc.

Global Headlines on Electrotherapy Systems

Medtronic Announces FDA Approval of Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy for Treating Chronic Pain Resulting from Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy.

Syrebo and ITO Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Deepen Cooperation in 2025 To Advance Rehabilitation Technology.

Conclusion

The electrotherapy systems market growth is ascribed to an increased preference for noninvasive and drug-free pain reduction strategies. Technological advancements such as high-tech portable and wearable devices are further contributing to the growth of the market by enhancing product accessibility and improving patient compliance. The increasing prevalence of chronic pain, musculoskeletal disorders, and neuromuscular diseases creates a significant demand for better therapeutic options. North America is the largest market for electrotherapy systems due to the mature healthcare infrastructure, along with the large pool of elderly population. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, with the surging importance of proper healthcare practices owing to the growing awareness among people. The market trajectory is expected to remain positive worldwide, with potential prospects in the home healthcare segment as well as the integration and better understanding of telemedicine.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including medical device companies, suppliers and distributors, and healthcare providers—along with valuable insights to navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities successfully.

