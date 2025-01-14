Electronic System Design Industry Posts $5.1 Billion in Revenue in Q3 2024, ESD Alliance Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 8.8% to $5,114.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 from the $4,702.4 million registered in the third quarter of 2023, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced today in its latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 13.7%.

"The electronic design automation (EDA) industry reported significant revenue growth in Q3 2024," said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. "Product categories Computer-Aided Engineering and Services posted double-digit growth, with Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, and Semiconductor Intellectual Property also posting growth. Regionally, the Americas along with Europe, Middle East, and Africa reported double digit growth. The four-quarter moving average increased for all product categories and regions."

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 62,417 people globally in Q3 2024, a 4.5% increase over the Q3 2023 headcount of 59,737, but down 1.2% compared to Q2 2024.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information within the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by Product and Application Category – Q3 2024 Year-Over-Year Change

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue jumped 16% to $1,922.2 million in Q3 2024. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 14.5%.

Integrated Circuit (IC) Physical Design and Verification revenue decreased 5.5% to $854.4 million . The four-quarter moving average for the category increased 4.3%.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-Chip Module (MCM) revenue rose 5.8% to $450.8 million . The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 9.1%.

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue increased 7% to $1,686.2 million . The four-quarter SIP moving average rose 17.5%.

Services revenue rose 45.2% to $200.8 million . The four-quarter Services moving average rose 30.8%.

Revenue by Region – Q3 2024 Year-Over-Year Change

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured $2,325.4 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2024, a 17.2% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 17%.

Europe , Middle East , and Africa (EMEA) procured $645.6 million of electronic system design products and services, a 17.1% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 15.4%.

Japan's procurement of electronic system design products and services decreased 3.5% to $298.5 million . The four-quarter moving average for Japan increased 7.6%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured $1,845 million of electronic system design products and services, an 0.7% decrease. The four-quarter moving average for APAC grew 10.6%.

About the EDMD Report

The ESD Alliance Electronic Design Market Data report presents Electronic Design Automation (EDA), SIP and Services industry revenue data quarterly. Both public and private companies contribute data to the report available from SEMI. Each quarterly report is published approximately three months after quarter close. EDMD report data is segmented as follows:

Revenue by product category (CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, SIP, PCB/MCM Layout, and Services) including numerous detailed sub-categories

Revenue by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC)

and APAC) Total employment at participating companies

For information about SEMI market research reports, visit the SEMI Market Research Reports and Databases Catalog.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, offers initiatives and activities that bring value to our entire industry including:

Coordinating and amplifying the collective and regional voices of the industry.

Continually promoting the value the industry delivers to the global semiconductor and electronics industry.

Addressing and defending threats and reducing risks to the industry.

Achieving efficiencies for the industry.

Marketing the attractiveness of the design ecosystem as an ideal industry for pursuing a career.

Enabling networking, sharing and collaboration across the industry.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

