SEMI Reports Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Increased 11% Year-Over-Year in Q3 2025

Growth Driven by Robust Investments in Leading-Edge Logic, DRAM, and Packaging Technologies to Support AI Wave

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report that global semiconductor equipment billings increased 11% year-over-year to US$33.66 billion in the third quarter of 2025. Third quarter 2025 billings registered a 2% quarter-over-quarter growth.

The growth in billings was driven by robust investments in advanced technologies, particularly in leading-edge logic, DRAM, and packaging solutions for AI computing. Additionally, there was a notable rise in equipment shipments to the China region, contributing to the overall positive trend.

"Global semiconductor equipment billings year-to-date have reached nearly $100 billion – a record through three quarters – reflecting the industry's sustained momentum and commitment to invest in technology innovation," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Strong AI demand continues to drive spending in advanced logic and memory segments, as well as in packaging applications geared toward energy efficiency. This positive trajectory underscores the critical role semiconductors play in shaping a smarter and more connected world that powers next-generation digital solutions."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

