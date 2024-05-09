Electronic Skin Patch Market worth $27.0 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=167239613

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Skin Patch Market

177 – Tables

70 – Figures

290 – Pages

Electronic Skin Patch Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 15.0 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 27.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Wireless Connectivity, Application, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Data overload and limited processing power Key Market Opportunities Rising emphasis on improving accuracy of health monitoring patches Key Market Drivers Surging demand for remote health monitoring solutions

By Type, the monitoring & diagnostic are projected to grow at a high CAGR of Electronic Skin Patch market during the forecast period.

In recent years, there has been a significant shift toward developing and using electronic skin patches for monitoring and diagnosis in healthcare. These patches come with various features, including sensors for physiological measurements, biomarker detection, and data transmission via wireless connectivity. The market for electronic skin patches for diagnosis and monitoring is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions, advancements in sensor technology, and rising awareness for preventive healthcare.

Connected electronic skin patches in Wireless Connectivity segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Connected patches are expected to dominate due to their advanced functionalities and integration with remote healthcare solutions, non-connected patches will continue to gain popularity due to their affordability and data privacy advantages. Technologies integrated in connected electronic skin patches include Ethernet, cellular, Wi-Fi, near-field communication (NFC), and Bluetooth. The Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology strikes a balance between power consumption and data transmission range, making it suitable for applications where real-time data is not crucial, such as monitoring glucose levels for people with diabetes or tracking sleep patterns.

Diabetes Management segment in Electronic Skin Patch Market will account for largest share during the forecast period.

Electronic skin patches are revolutionizing the management of diabetes, a chronic condition that affects a significant and growing population worldwide. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the number of global diabetes cases is projected to increase from 529 million in 2023 to 1.3 billion by 2050. This makes it essential to have non-invasive and continuous monitoring approaches to manage blood sugar levels effectively in real time, improving patient outcomes. Dexcom ONE+ is a customizable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) solution launched in February 2024, designed to enhance diabetes management. It comprises a water-resistant sensor for blood glucose measurement, a transmitter for CGM data transmission, and a smartphone-compatible app for real-time monitoring. This system facilitates shared monitoring, which means up to ten additional individuals can access the data. This launch highlights the increasing importance of electronic skin patch technology in improving healthcare outcomes for individuals with diabetes.

Healthcare segment in Electronic Skin Patch Market will account for largest share during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the electronic skin patch market has been categorized into healthcare, fitness & sports, and other end users. The healthcare segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2024. The healthcare industry witnesses a well-established demand for electronic skin patches for various applications. These patches have become a vital tool for chronic disease management, wound care, post-surgical monitoring, and other applications. With a growing number of individuals with chronic conditions and an aging population requiring closer monitoring, the demand for electronic patches in healthcare settings is expected to remain high. New functionalities, such as multi-sensor integration, biocompatible materials, and remote monitoring capabilities, are constantly emerging, offering healthcare providers more comprehensive and effective monitoring solutions. This continuous innovation fuels market growth within the healthcare segment.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=167239613

Asia Pacific will account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the electronic skin patch industry during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is experiencing a surge in its elderly population, leading to increased demand for electronic skin patches for home care treatments. Given the heightened susceptibility of the elderly to chronic ailments, this demographic shift is expected to elevate patient volumes, boosting the adoption of electronic skin patches. According to World Economic Forum, more than 1 in 10 people in Japan are aged 80 or older. Almost a third of its population is over 65–an estimated 36.23 million. Additionally, growing healthcare expenditure in Asia Pacific nations further contributes to the market expansion.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the Electronic Skin Patch companies are Abbott (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Insulet Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Biolinq Incorporated (US), Zio By iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (US), GENTAG, Inc. (US), VitalConnect (US), The Surgical Company (Netherlands), Senseonics Ltd. (US), Active Environmental Solutions (Australia), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=167239613

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Biosensors Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type, Product (Wearable, Non-wearable), Technology, Application (POC, Home Diagnostics, Research Lab, Environmental Monitoring, Food & Beverages, Biodefense) Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

Sensor Patch Market by Product (Temperature, Blood Glucose, Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, ECG, & Blood Oxygen), Application (Monitoring, Diagnostics), Wearable Type (Wristwear, Neckwear, Bodywear), End-user Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Medical Electronics Market by Component (Sensors, MCUs/MPUs, Displays), Device Classification (Class I, Class II, Class III), Application (Diagnostic, Cardiology, Flow Measurement), and Region (2021-2026)

Wearable Sensors Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type (Accelerometers, Pressure & force sensors, Gyroscopes, Medical based sensors), Application (Wristwear, Eye-wear, Footwear, Neckwear, Bodywear), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Ingestible Sensor Market by Component (Sensor, Data Recorder, & Software), Type (Temperature, Pressure, pH, & Image sensor), Vertical (Medical and Sports & Fitness), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/electronic-skin-patch-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electronic-skin-patch.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg