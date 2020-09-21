Electronic Skin Market Size Worth $19.6 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 20.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic skin market size is expected to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 20.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising number of geriatric population and continuous technological advancements are driving the market. Moreover, in the e-textile area, researchers are using 3D printing to make material that can store and harvest electricity as well as fulfill fashion demand. These players are focusing on the miniaturization of products and continuous technological development. The major players in the industry are investing in research and development activities and are continuously innovating their products.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America captured the largest share in 2019 owing to the factors such as the presence of a large number of market players and high adoption rate

By product type, electronic patches dominated the market owing to rising awareness about self-monitoring in healthcare

By component, stretchable circuits dominated the market owing to its high use in various application of healthcare and e-textile

Based on sensors, the tactile sensors segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high adoption rate in the field of robotics, machine learning, and physiological monitoring

Based on application, the drug delivery system segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to increasing diabetes patients

Key players are focusing on the miniaturization of products and continuous technological development.

For Instance, Xenoma is developing an e-skin that monitors fitness and health with printed circuit fabrics. Many researchers are addressing electronic skin due to its relevant application in robotics and biomedical system. Thin soft sensors that stick onto the skin are transforming healthcare. The data they collect is fed into a machine-learning algorithm to monitor spot abnormalities and tract treatment. These sensors can track biological and physiological signals such as breathing, motion, temperature, and cardiac rhythms.

Many players in the industry are commercializing soft biosensors system that measures clinical data continuously. These electronic skins can monitor electric pulses from the heart and are more effective than the intermittent hospital's check-ups. The increasing number of diabetes patients and rising awareness about self-monitoring are also increasing the demands. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes is expected to reach 700 million by 2045.

Grand View Research has segmented the global electronic skin market based on product, component, sensors, application, and region:

Electronic Skin Product Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Electronic skin suits



Electronic patches

Electronic Skin Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Stretchable circuits



Photovoltaic systems



Stretchable conductors



Electroactive polymers

Electronic Skin Sensors Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Tactile sensors



Chemical sectors



Electrophysiological Sensors



Others

Electronic Skin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Health monitoring systems



Drug delivery systems



Cosmetics

Electronic Skin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Electronic Skin Market

MC10

Xenoma

VivaLNK

GENTAG, Inc

DIALOG Semiconductors

Bloomlife.

