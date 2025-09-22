Electronic Signature Software Market Is Projected To Reach US$35.71 Billion By 2031 At CAGR Of 34.6% | Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global electronic signature software market is observing significant growth due to rising digital fraud incidents, flourishing e-commerce sector, and well-defined e-signature laws.

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Dynamics and Insights: Electronic signatures use cryptographic methods to confirm the authenticity and integrity of messages or documents, acting as a secure digital counterpart to handwritten signatures or official seals. Their core functions include verifying the sender's identity (authenticity), ensuring the content remains unchanged during transmission (integrity), and providing robust security through Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and digital certificates for identity validation. Electronic signatures are legally recognized in many countries and can form binding agreements like traditional ones. They play a crucial role in electronic authentication, supporting non-repudiation by preventing denial of authorship or content.

The growth of the electronic signature software market is driven by a surge in electronic fraud, the rapid expansion of e-commerce, and increased regulatory focus on digital signatures. Legal frameworks around e-signatures continue to evolve globally. Mobile-based digital signatures are also gaining popularity, and integration with cloud-based security solutions is emerging as a significant trend. However, challenges such as document type restrictions and recipient management limitations remain barriers to broader adoption.

2. Regional Insights: The electronic signature software market in Europe is divided into France, Germany, Russia, Italy, the UK, and the Rest of Europe. Electronic signatures in Europe were first recognized legally through the directive on a common framework for electronic signatures introduced in 1999. Later, in July 2016, the Electronic Identification and Trust Services Regulation (eIDAS) was enacted to establish a comprehensive legal framework for electronic signatures and related documents across European Union member states. This regulation provides a consistent legal environment to enable secure, seamless electronic transactions between citizens, businesses, and government entities throughout the EU. It also offers a reliable legal foundation to encourage adopting and expanding electronic signatures in the region.

In the UK, the government has been actively supporting electronic signatures. By March 2020, it formally endorsed the Law Commission of England and Wales' view that electronic signatures on contracts and other essential documents are legally binding, eliminating the need for additional legislation. With the evolution of electronic signature technology, a wider array of software options is now available to businesses. Providers are increasingly targeting sectors such as BFSI and government agencies, which, combined with supportive legislation, are expected to drive significant market expansion throughout Europe during the forecast period

3. Geographical Insights: North America is expected to dominate the electronic signature software market with the highest market share in 2024.

Market Segmentation

• The electronic signature software market is bifurcated into solution and services based on component. The solution segment held the largest electronic signature software market share in 2024.

• In terms of deployment, the electronic signature software market is divided into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment held the largest electronic signature software market share in 2024.

• By method, the electronic signature software market is segmented into general, qualified, and enhanced electronic signatures. The qualified electronic signature segment held the largest electronic signature software market share in 2024.

• On the basis of end user, the electronic signature software market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, government agencies, legal, and others. The BFSI segment held the largest electronic signature software market share in 2024.

• The electronic signature software market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the electronic signature software market include Zoho Corp Pvt Ltd, sproof GmbH, DocuSign Inc., Adobe Inc., EDICOM, Signable, secrypt GmbH, Aruba S.p.A., D-Trust GmbH, and Yousign, among others.

Trending Topics: Cloud-based signing, Blockchain verification, Two-factor authentication (2FA), Identity verification, Smart contracts, among others.

Global Headlines on the Electronic Signature Software Market

• "Zoho Corp Pvt Ltd updated the Zoho Sign. The newly updated Zoho Sign app for Android contains more interface and menu options. It also supports multi-login and payment signer fields. Zoho Sign has now added support for the following providers and eID procedures in generating qualified electronic signatures (QES) and advanced electronic signatures (AES) via eID-based signer authentication - certME (Romania), Adacom One-Shot, Intesi (Finland) for qualified electronic signatures, and GSE Gestión de Seguridad Electrónica (Colombia), MSC TrustGate (Malaysia), SerproID (Brazil), and TrustAsia (China) for advanced electronic signatures. This service incurs additional costs based on the provider/eID procedure chosen. Both users of Zoho Sign and external signers can use this integration."

• "Abode launched Acrobat Sign's next-generation e-signing experience. Traditionally, e-signature platforms render agreements as images, which causes significant problems for users. In contrast, our new e-signing experience, built on Acrobat's trusted global standard PDF viewer, renders the agreement as a native PDF. This unlocks major improvements in two key areas of the e-signing experience: streamlining agreement completion across mobile and desktop and improving accessibility."

Conclusion

The electronic signature software market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the increasing need for secure, efficient, and paperless document workflows. Businesses across sectors are adopting e-signature solutions to streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and support remote work. Key market drivers include rising concerns about data security, growing e-commerce activity, and ongoing digital transformation initiatives.

Integrating advanced technologies such as cloud computing, mobile authentication, and biometric verification further enhances solution capabilities. Legal recognition of electronic signatures in many countries has also strengthened market confidence. Despite some challenges, such as document types and user settings limitations, the market is expected to expand as organizations prioritize digital efficiency and security in their operations.

