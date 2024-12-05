Electronic Shelf Labels Market worth $4.18 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40815676

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electronic Shelf Labels Market"

160 – Tables

80 – Figures

220 – Pages

Electronic Shelf Labels Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 2.34 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 4.18 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By component, product type, communication technology, display size, end-user, region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Growing trend of e-commerce Key Market Opportunities Growth in Omnichannel Retail Key Market Drivers Electronic shelf labels facilitate reduced labor efforts

By product type: fully graphic e-paper displays segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The fully graphic e-paper displays accounted for the largest share of the electronic shelf labels market in 2029. Fully graphic e-paper displays are projected to account for the largest market share by product type in the forecasted year due to their advanced capabilities and diverse applications. These kinds of display have high image quality with full resolution colors and can present dynamic content which is well suited for industries such as retail, health care, transportation and educational institutions. By being energy efficient, having wide viewing angles, and readability in various lighting conditions further enhance their appeal, driving adoption across sectors. In addition, fully graphic e-paper based ESLs are significant for capturing the attention of the customers and improving the store communication. Graphic facilitation can also be used by retailers to conduct product positioning in real-time fashion and in the process improving the shopping experiences of the clients. The primary advantage of fully graphic e- paper electronic shelf labels is the possibility of projecting graphical objects including logos, callouts.

By End-user: Retail segment accounted for a larger market share in the forecasted year.

Retail segment accounted for the larger share of the electronic shelf labels market in 2029. This growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of ESL systems by the retail businesses in their effort to boost efficiency, quality customer service and effective application of the right price changes. Food retailers in supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores are now deploying ESL technology because they eliminate paper-based labeling and use electronic displays instead. Apart from that, it also updates prices in real-time without the necessity to employ employees for changing price alone, and it makes it a worthy investment in the retail industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=40815676

By Country: US in North America is expected to hold the largest share of the electronic shelf labels market during the forecast period.

US is expected to hold the largest share of the total electronic shelf labels industry in 2029. The growth is driven by its mature retail sector and widespread adoption of advanced technologies. The big giants of the retail stores in the US such as Walmart, Target, and Kroger are using ESL systems to focus on pricing strategies, in store organization and real time updates. As the consumer matures and the trend of one-stop shopping and the need for better promotions, ESLs are beneficial in a rapidly changing retail industry. The relatively high levels of e-commerce adoption within the country also place continued pressure on physical stores to embrace ESL systems as part of their digital First Steps to Embracing E-Commerce transformation.

Key Players

The key companies in electronic shelf labels companies include VusionGroup (France), SOLUM (South Korea), Pricer (Sweden), Displaydata Ltd. (UK), Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd. (Japan), M2COMM (Taiwan), Opticon (Netherlands), PARTRON ESL (South Korea), Shanghai SUNMI Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hanshow (China), Dalian Sertag Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=40815676

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Digital Signage Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Growth Analysis Report, by Product (Video Walls, Kiosks, Billboards, System-on-chip), Displays, Resolution (4K, 8K, FHD, HD), Software, Display Size, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Retail Automation Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis by Product Type (Interactive Kiosk, Self-checkout System, Barcode, RFID, ESL, Cameras, AMR, COBOTS, AGV, ASRS, Conveyor & Sortation Systems), Implementation Type (In-house, Warehouse), End-user & Region – Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/electronic-shelf-label-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/electronic-shelf-label.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg