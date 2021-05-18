Electronic Health Records Market Size Worth $35.1 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic health records market size is expected to reach USD 35.1 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The web-based EHRs are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. These systems are convenient for use in pharmacies, small-scaled laboratories, and clinics, as they require limited hardware infrastructure, which reduces the cost of installation. Electronic Health Records (EHR) vendors and organizations have initiated to help in curbing the pandemic by making telehealth a mainstream alternative, enhancing data access through EHRs, and collaborating to develop Covid-19 dashboards in detail.

Key suggestions from the report:

The web-based product segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to the high usage of these systems by physicians

North America held the highest revenue share in 2020 due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and favorable government initiatives regarding population health management

The industry participants are focusing on product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to sustain the competition

The ambulatory care segment, which includes physician clinics, laboratories, and pharmacies, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of ambulatory care centers globally

The acute type segment held the maximum market share of over 47% in 2020 due to the government initiatives promoting the usage of EHRs

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure in countries, such as Indonesia , China , and India

Read 154 page research report with ToC on "Electronic Health Records Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Post-acute, Acute), By End-use (Ambulatory Care, Hospitals), By Product (Web-, Client-server-based), By Business Models, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028''

The introduction of electronic health records for medical coding and billing has eased the process as data entering into computerized systems is more convenient than paper-based methods. These systems also minimize the risk of errors in patient data as well as financial details. As per an independent study at the University of Michigan, the cost of outpatient care reduced by 3.0% upon shifting to EHRs from paper-based records. This reduction resulted in USD 5.14 savings per patient per month. In addition, M&A activities by key companies are also boosting the market growth.

For instance, in February 2021, Evident, LLC, a subsidiary of CPSI announced that Texas-based Curahealth Hospitals and Cobalt Rehabilitation, have selected the Evident EHR along with the collection services TruBridge, for three new rehabilitation facilities located in Denver, Colorado; West Houston, Texas; and San Antonio, Texas. Key players are investing in new product launches and collaborations for sustaining in the market. For instance, in August 2020, Cerner Corp. collaborated with Amazon to integrate its EHR solutions with the latter's wearables, such as Amazon Halo. This would provide greater interoperability to its customers and strengthen its service portfolio.

Grand View Research has segmented the global electronic health records market on the basis of product, type, end-use, business models, and region:

EHR Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Client-server-based



Web-based

EHR Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Acute



Ambulatory



Post-acute

EHR End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Care



Physician's Clinic





Laboratories





Pharmacies

EHR Business Models Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Licensed Software



Technology Resale



Subscriptions



Professional Services



Others

EHR Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





The Netherlands





Sweden





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market

Cerner Corp.

GE Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKesson Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

HMS

CPSI

AdvancedMD, Inc.

DXC Technology Company

CureMD Healthcare

Greenway Health, LLC

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.