Electronic Health Record Market Is Expected To Reach US$79.42 Billion By 2031 At CAGR of 10.3% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK , Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global electronic health record market is observing significant growth owing to the rise in demand for digital healthcare systems; government initiatives and regulatory support; and increased focus on patient-centered care.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The electronic health record market generally comprises a vast array of installation types, types, applications, distribution channels, and geography, which are expected to register strength in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders, including technology providers, EHR software vendors, system integrators, and healthcare providers, with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Dynamics and Insights: The global electronic health record market has experienced significant growth in recent years, fueled by the digital transformation of healthcare systems, supportive government initiatives, and increasing demand for advanced healthcare infrastructure. The surge in healthcare data, emphasis on interoperability, and integration of technologies like AI and cloud computing are accelerating market expansion.

Key players focus on scalable, mobile, and analytics-driven EHR solutions to enhance clinical and administrative efficiency. Demand for streamlined workflows and personalized care drives innovation, while regulatory mandates support adoption. However, data privacy concerns and complex compliance requirements remain key challenges. Despite these restraints, the market offers strong growth potential, particularly by integrating AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics, transforming EHRs from basic data storage tools into intelligent, outcome-driven platforms. The shift toward cloud-based and mobile EHR systems further enhances flexibility and scalability, with AI-powered analytics emerging as a defining trend shaping the future of the EHR landscape. Regional Insights: North America dominates the electronic health record market, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong government support, and widespread adoption of digital systems. In the U.S., initiatives like the HITECH Act have incentivized the use of EHRs, leading to continued investment by hospitals and clinics aiming to enhance patient care and data management. However, Canada is also progressing in EHR adoption more gradually due to regional implementation variations.

The presence of major health IT vendors and growing demand for interoperability further support market growth across the region. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid EHR market expansion, fueled by healthcare modernization and increased investment in digital technologies. Countries such as China , India , Japan , and South Korea are scaling up their digital health infrastructure to meet the needs of large populations and rising chronic disease rates. Despite infrastructure and funding challenges in some emerging markets, urban hospitals and private providers are adopting cloud-based EHR solutions, keeping the regional outlook positive. Geographical Insights: North America dominating the electronic health record market with the highest market share in 2024.

Market Segmentation

Based on installation type, the market is divided into web-based and on-premise.

In terms of type, the market is segmented into acute EHR, ambulatory EHR, and post-acute EHR.

Based on application, the market is segmented into clinical records, administrative task and billing, physician support, and patient portal.

In terms of distributional channel, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care centers, and physicians' offices/specialty care centers.

The electronic health record market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , the Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the electronic health record market include McKesson Corp; NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC; eClinicalWorks LLC; AdvancedMD Inc; CureMD.com Inc; Greenway Health LLC; Oracle Corp; Veradigm Inc; ChipSoft BV; and Athenahealth Inc.

Trending Topics: AI-Powered Clinical Decision Support, Cloud-Based & Mobile EHR Systems, Interoperability & Health Data Exchange, Patient-Centered & Personalized Care, among others.

Global Headlines on the Electronic Health Record Market

"NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, has been selected by Phoenix Heart to improve workflows, deliver meaningful financial and operational analytics, and enable a better experience for patients, providers and staff. The NextGen Cardiology Suite, a specialty package that overlays the NextGen Enterprise EHR (electronic health record), will reduce friction by supporting specialty-specific workflows."

"AdvancedMD, a provider of cloud-based healthcare software for independent medical practices, announced EirSystems is now part of the AdvancedMD integration marketplace. EirSystems' EIRMAR solution, an electronic medication administration records (eMAR) platform, provides advanced medication management functionality to help providers create more efficient and secure prescription management processes while aiding compliance with federal and state medical prescription mandates. This strategic partnership enables providers to seamlessly integrate EirSystem's EIRMAR solution with the AdvancedMD EHR platform, delivering more streamlined medication management capabilities—particularly for behavioral healthcare providers and other specialty practices focused on long-term care."

Conclusion

The global electronic health record market is undergoing significant growth, driven by the worldwide shift toward digital healthcare solutions. As healthcare providers seek to improve patient outcomes, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure data accuracy, EHR systems have become essential tools for managing patient information.

Key factors fueling market expansion include the rising volume of healthcare data, increasing demand for interoperability, and the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing. Developed regions like North America and Europe lead the market, supported by strong healthcare infrastructure, favorable government policies, and widespread adoption of digital systems. In the U.S., legislation like the HITECH Act has been crucial in promoting EHR usage.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, with countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea investing heavily in healthcare modernization and digital transformation. However, the market faces challenges such as data security concerns, high implementation costs, and disparities in digital readiness across regions. Despite these issues, the growing focus on patient-centered care, increasing adoption of mobile and cloud-based platforms, and continued regulatory support are expected to drive long-term growth. Overall, the EHR market remains a vital component in the evolution of global healthcare systems.

