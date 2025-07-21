Electronic Data Interchange Market Size to Grow USD 74.36 billion by 2031, Rising Digital Transformation Across Various Industries Propels | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the electronic data interchange (EDI) market is observing significant growth owing to the rising digital transformation across various industries and the growing adoption of EDI in small and medium enterprises.

The electronic data interchange market was valued at US$34.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$74.36 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 11.9% during 2025-2031.

The electronic data interchange market comprises an array of components and services that are expected to register strength in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Digital Transformation Across Industries: Companies are continuously investing in digital technologies to revolutionize business processes by improving operational efficiency at reduced costs. The rising adoption of cloud computing is one of the substantial factors for deploying EDI technology and service consumption models. Organizations are focusing on applications, data, connections, and cloud integration, including EDI. According to Edge Delta, Inc.'s data of May 2024, 94% of businesses across the globe use cloud services (including IaaS, PaaS, BPaaS, DaaS, and SaaS) to automate operational processes, lower IT costs, and allow organizations to achieve faster time to market. Moreover, businesses focus on automating the invoicing process by adopting e-invoicing, offering several strategic and operational benefits to buyers, suppliers, and managers.

A few advantages of EDI solutions are reduced costs, increased accuracy, faster payments, improved cash management, enhanced productivity, environmental benefits, and improved compliance. Thus, the rising digital transformation with the growing demand for automation solutions among businesses drives the global electronic data interchange market.

Cloud-Based EDI: Businesses are gradually adopting cloud-based EDI solutions. Cloud EDI software provides a combination of technological and business process improvement design. From streamlined automation to data transformation capabilities, cloud EDI tools help overcome potential integration challenges without having to deploy and manage the software and hardware. Various providers are developing cloud-based EDI solutions to deliver a more robust and user-friendly experience. Cloud-based EDI providers deliver their services via cutting-edge technology, recording ~100% uptime. Further, in May 2024, True Commerce, Inc. announced a revolutionary EDI integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

This direct integration is a significant step that allows TrueCommerce customers to seamlessly connect and integrate their SAP systems with other trading partners and platforms, increasing overall operational efficiency, compliance, and visibility across their supply chain operations. TrueCommerce's EDI integration with SAP S/4HANA includes warehouse integration, order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and fulfillment processes. It enables customers to exchange crucial business papers with their trading partners, reducing manual processes and errors. In January 2024, AWS introduced B2B Data Interchange, a platform enabling organizations to automate and monitor the transformation of EDI cloud-based business transactions. The service offers a low-code interface for managing trading partners and translating EDI documents into JSON and XML formats. Such developments propel the demand for EDI solutions to automate workflow processes. Thus, the rising deployment of cloud-based EDI can drive significant improvements in cost-efficiency, scalability, security, and operational effectiveness, which is expected to create substantial opportunities in the electronic data interchange market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on component, the market is divided into solution and services. The solution segment dominated the market in 2024.

In terms of type, the market is categorized into direct EDI, EDI Via AS2, EDI Via VAN, Mobile EDI, Web EDI, EDI outsourcing, and others. The EDI Via VAN segment dominated the market in 2024.

By industry, the electronic data interchange market is categorized as BFSI, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, IT and telecommunication, transportation and logistics, automotive, food and beverages, and others. The retail and consumer goods segment dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

- Key Players: Salesforce, Inc. (MuleSoft); SPS Commerce, Inc.; TrueCommerce Inc.; IBM Corporation; Cleo; Generix Group; Comarch SA; THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC; EDICOM; Unifiedpost Group; Epicor Software Corp; eZCom Software Inc.; Amazon Web Services (AWS); OpenText; and Lobster Data GmbH are among the major companies operating in the electronic data interchange market.

- Trending Topics: Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market, Data Protection as a Service Market, and Big Data Analytics Market

Global Headlines on Electronic Data Interchange

AWS has launched B2B Data Interchange, a new platform designed to automate and oversee the transformation of EDI-based business transactions.

SPS Commerce, Inc. acquired SAP B1 SPS Integration Technology from Vision33, an expert in EDI system automation.

Salesforce announced new solutions to help streamline and accelerate end-to-end order lifecycle management: MuleSoft's Anypoint Partner Manager with Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and MuleSoft Accelerator for Salesforce order management.

Conclusion

The significant increase in cloud services spending and the growing adoption of EDI technology in the healthcare and BFSI sectors fuel the electronic data interchange market growth. The demand for EDI services is rising in the healthcare sector owing to the emerging trend of outsourcing activities, including claims handling and management, revenue cycle management, and partner management services. The regions such as North America and Europe have a developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory scenarios, and broad insurance coverage. These regions also report an increased demand for healthcare supply chain management solutions, a growing number of private healthcare market players, and the presence of well-known healthcare IT companies.

Furthermore, various electronic data interchange service providers are launching their platforms for the healthcare industry. For instance, in September 2023, Ontrak Health (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-driven healthcare company, announced the successful implementation of the Axiom Systems TransSend Core EDI Gateway. This advanced solution streamlines the management of electronic data interchange exchanges with trading partners, ensuring compliance with federal regulations and industry best practices. Similarly, in September 2022, Prodigo Solutions, Inc. launched its next-generation EDI platform for the healthcare industry to improve the processing time between trading partners. Healthcare clients of Prodigo Solutions, Inc. continue to use EDI as a key enabler of their supply chain modernization activities to increase vendor community penetration and automate transactions.

Further, the rising adoption of digital finance is impacting industries across the world. Digital finance comprises a wide range of products, processes, applications, and business models. Investments in new and advanced technologies are increasing substantially at a greater pace, which permits financial institutes to adopt EDI solutions. With these solutions and new tools, it becomes easier to make payments, investments, and money transfers. The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, social networks, mobile applications, cloud computing, distributed ledger technology, and big data analytics is boosting the innovation of new business and service models across financial institutions in the region. This aspect will boost the business of EDI.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including solution providers, system integrators, and end users—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

