Electric Vehicle Charging System Market to Reach $66.27 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 45.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Vehicle Charging System Market by Product Type (Home Charging Systems and Commercial Charging Systems), Mode of Charging (Plug-In Charging System and Wireless Charging System), and Charging Voltage Level (Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates. According to the report, the global electric vehicle charging system market was estimated at $3.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $66.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 45.6% during the estimated period.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities-

Rise in production of electric vehicles, increase in adoption of electric vehicles owing to government initiatives, and surge in demand for low-emission & fuel-efficient vehicles propel the growth of the global electric vehicle charging system market. On the other hand, high cost of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure restrains the growth to certain extent. However, development of wireless charging technology and incorporation of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) EV Charging Stations are expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities in the industry.

The home charging systems segment to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on product type, the home charging systems segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global electric vehicle charging system market share in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost throughout 2019–2026. The fact that home charging system does not involve any additional cost and it can charge the vehicle from an ordinary 120-V socket has augmented the growth. The commercial charging systems, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 49.7% by 2026. This is attributed to the fact that commercial charging systems can charge electric vehicles for longer range in lesser time.

Get Sample Report for More Details @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/781

The plug-in charging system segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on mode of charging, the plug-in charging system held the major share in 2018, generating 98% of the global electric vehicle charging system market. This is due to increased demand for charging station and rising penetration of electric vehicles. At the same time, the wireless charging system is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 52.8% during 2019–2026, owing to high-end convenience to use the charger.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, to maintain its top status during the study period-

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for nearly half of the global electric vehicle charging system market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its top status in terms of revenue. Growing production of electric vehicles and rising adoption of the same due to government regulations for low-emission and fuel-efficient automobiles have augmented the growth. Simultaneously, the LAMEA region would cite the fastest CAGR of 50.9% till 2026. Increase in demand for electric vehicle charging stations in the region has propelled the growth.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/781

Leading players in the market-

Delphi Automotive LLP

Evatran Group, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation Plc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tesla Motors, Inc.

ClipperCreek, Inc

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Electric Vehicle Market Expected to Reach $561,299.8 Million by 2025

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Expected to Reach $84 Billion by 2025

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Expected to Reach $2,272.3 Million by 2025

In-Car Infotainment Market is Expected to Reach $33.8 Billion by 2022

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research