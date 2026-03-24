Electric Three-Wheeler Market Outlook: Forecast to Grow at 15%+ CAGR by 2031 Amid Policy Support and Rising Last-Mile Delivery Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the electric three-wheeler market size was valued at USD 3.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 4.2 billion in 2026, reaching USD 8.47 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.08%. Growth is being driven by supportive policies such as India's PM E-DRIVE and the proposed FAME-III, along with incentives in the United States and Europe, making electric fleets more cost-effective. Declining lithium-ion battery prices, which fell by 12% in 2024, are further accelerating the shift from lead-acid systems. At the same time, infrastructure advancements are improving efficiency, with Battery Smart completing 50 million battery swaps across 1,400 stations by October 2025, significantly reducing vehicle downtime.

Electric Three-Wheeler Trends and Drivers

E-commerce Boom Redefining Last-Mile Delivery Demand

Rising delivery volumes are pushing logistics companies to move beyond two-wheelers toward higher-capacity three-wheelers. Lower running costs are making these vehicles more attractive for commercial users, especially in emerging markets where savings directly benefit drivers. At the same time, global retailers are exploring electric alternatives for urban transport, while battery swapping is helping reduce downtime and keep vehicles on the road longer.

Longer Incentive Programs Accelerating Market Growth

Government-backed incentives are playing a key role in reducing upfront costs and encouraging adoption. In India and other major markets, structured subsidy programs are being rolled out with gradual adjustments to avoid sudden demand fluctuations. Similar policy support in the US and Europe is giving manufacturers the confidence to expand production capacity. This stability is also making financing more accessible, helping the market grow more consistently across regions.

Electric Three-Wheeler Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the electric three-wheeler market, driven largely by strong demand in countries like India and expanding manufacturing activity across China and Southeast Asia. Government support and growing infrastructure are reinforcing the region's dominance.

Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are emerging as the fastest-growing markets, supported by sustainability goals and the use of electric vehicles as key income sources. In contrast, adoption in Europe and North America remains more gradual due to regulatory challenges and cost pressures, though urban mobility initiatives are creating steady growth opportunities.

Electric Three-Wheeler Industry Segmentation

By End Use

Passenger Carrier

Goods Carrier

By Battery Type

Lithium-ion

Lead Acid

By Power Output (kW)

Less than 2 kW

2–4 kW

4–6 kW

Above 6 kW

By Charging Model

Fixed (Plug-in) Charging

Battery Swapping

Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The electric three-wheeler market reflects steady demand shaped by policy support and last-mile delivery needs. Mordor Intelligence's structured triangulation of primary insights and verified data sources offers a balanced, transparent view that decision-makers can rely on with greater confidence than fragmented alternatives."

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-three-wheeler-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Electric Three-Wheeler Companies

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Bajaj Auto Ltd

Piaggio & C. SpA

YC Electric Vehicle Pvt Ltd

Saera Electric Auto Pvt Ltd

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd

Terra Motors Corp

Lohia Auto Industries

Omega Seiki Mobility

ATUL Auto Ltd

Euler Motors

Altigreen Propulsion Labs

Biliti Electric Inc

Olectra Greentech Ltd

TVS Motor Company Ltd

Bodo Vehicle Group Co Ltd

E-Tuk Factory BV

Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Pvt Ltd

Chongqing Zongshen Vehicle Co Ltd

Industry Related Reports

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market: The electric vehicle range extender market is projected to grow from USD 1.49 billion in 2026 to USD 2.64 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.11%, driven by increasing demand to overcome EV range limitations, advancements in hybrid and auxiliary power technologies, and rising adoption of solutions that enhance driving efficiency and flexibility

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: The electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to grow from USD 55.78 billion in 2026 to USD 143.76 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 20.85%, driven by rapid EV adoption, expansion of public and private charging infrastructure, supportive government policies, and increasing investments in fast-charging and smart charging technologies.

Get More information: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/electric-vehicles-charging-stations-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Hybrid Vehicle Market: The hybrid vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 298.03 billion in 2026 to USD 553 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.16%, driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stricter emission regulations, and growing consumer preference for electrified mobility solutions that balance performance and range.

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