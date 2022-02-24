Electric DC Motors Market Size Worth $23.63Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The electric DC motors market size is expected to grow from $12.96 Bn in 2021 to $23.63 Bn by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021 to 2028.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Electric DC Motors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Brushed DC Motors and Brushless DC Motors), Speed (Low, Medium, and High), and Application (Industrial Machinery, Automotive and Transportation, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Defense, Household Appliances, and Others)". The electric DC motors market growth is driven by the adoption of brushless dc motors in electric vehicle manufacturing.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014525/

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 12,968.5 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 23,639.4 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 171 No. Tables 83 No. of Charts & Figures 85 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Electric DC Motors Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Nidec Corporation, Siemens AG, AMETEK Inc., and ABB Ltd are among the key players profiled in the electric DC motors market study. Several market players were analyzed to acquire a holistic view of the global electric DC motors market and its ecosystem.

In 2022, Maxon Motors launched a new ventilated brushless DC motor with power level improvement.

In 2021, Johnson Electric launched LVDC motors for smart furniture. It is designed for actuators used in smart furniture products, such as smart recliners, hospital beds, and height adjustable desks.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00014525/

An electric DC motor converts direct electrical energy into mechanical energy. Its speed can change over a broad range, by providing a variable supply voltage or by fluctuating the current strength in its field windings. A small DC electric motor is widely used for small tools, appliances, and toys. The electric DC motor is used across various domains, such as industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, transportation, HVAC equipment, and household appliances. Under industrial machinery, the motors find significant use in floor-cleaning equipment, industrial cleaning machines, scrubbers, and sweeping machines. These cleaning machines are also widely required at railways, bus stops, and national and international airports. New airports are being constructed in various countries of the world. For instance, Berlin-Brandenburg (Berlin's long-awaited airport) became finally operational on October 31, 2020. The construction and expansion of new airports drive the need for electric DC motors used in cleaning machines.

Manufacturing units across North America were temporarily closed to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. However, industrial manufacturing is one of the essential services that were partially operating with a disrupted raw material supply. The manufacturing sector experienced notable losses due to temporary factory shutdowns and low production volumes, which hindered the growth of the automotive, consumer electronics, and HAVC system production across the region. Due to temporary manufacturing plant closure, the market for electric DC motors was adversely affected from the supply side in the US. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had weakened the North America electric DC motors market. However, during the Q3 of 2020, with the normalization of economic activities across the region, the supply chain resumed its operations.

Rising Penetration of Industrial Automation to Fuel Electric DC Motors Market Growth during Forecast Period:

The global industrial production landscape has changed dramatically since Industry 4.0. The evolution of technical infrastructures is fueled by data digitization, machine automation, and asset connection in industrial facilities. Industrial automation enables accuracy and productivity beyond human capabilities, especially in high-risk situations. New versions of robotics are simple to use and program, with features such as speech and image recognition to replicate sophisticated human activities.

Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014525/

Several industry verticals use industrial automation components. Industries alter their business processes to compete in the fast-paced commercial environment. These factors are projected to contribute to the electric DC motors market growth during the forecast period. A prominent trend in the industry is the adoption of improved and energy-efficient electric DC motors. The rising demand for energy-efficient electric DC motors in industrial machinery used across mining, manufacturing, power generation, and utility sectors bolsters the growth of the electric DC motors market globally.

Electric DC Motors Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the electric DC motors market is bifurcated into brushed DC motors and brushless DC motors. The brushless DC motors segment led the market in 2020. Advantages such as high power-to-weight ratio, high efficiency, nearly instantaneous control of speed (rpm), high torque and speed, and lower maintenance than the conventional brushed DC motors have propelled the adoption of brushless DC motors. As a result, the use of brushless DC motors has increased in computer peripherals (disk drives and printers), consumer electronics, hand-held power tools, vehicles ranging from model aircraft to automobiles, and healthcare devices.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/electric-dc-motors-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners