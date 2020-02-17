Elastomer Infusion Pump Market to Reach $745.1 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
17 Feb, 2020, 13:50 GMT
Increase in burden on hospitals to reduce healthcare costs, emergence of novel elastomer infusion pumps, and user-friendly nature of the same drive the growth of the global elastomer infusion pump market
PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Elastomer Infusion Pump Market by Product (Continuous Rate Pumps, Variable Rate Pumps), Application (Pain Management, Infection Management, Chemotherapy, and Others), and End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care, and Home Care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global elastomer infusion pump industry generated $533.8 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $745.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Increase in burden on hospitals to reduce healthcare costs, emergence of novel elastomer infusion pumps, and user-friendly nature of the same fuel the growth of the global elastomer infusion pump market. On the other hand, poor demand in under-developed countries restrains the growth to some extent. However, developments in emerging countries are expected to create a number of opportunities in the industry.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6323
The continuous red pumps segment to dominate by 2026
Based on product, the continuous red pumps segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global elastomer infusion pump market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Increase in demand for continuous rate elastomeric pumps, their ability to heal in chronic diseases, rise in adoption of elastomer infusion pump for post-operative pain management, and surge in application in cancer treatment across the globe Simultaneously, the variable rate pumps segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the study period.
The pain management segment to lead the trail during the study period
Based on application, the pain management segment held the highest share in 2018, garnering one-third of the global elastomer infusion pump market. The fact that it helps maintain analgesia and drugs plasma level stability in order to control acute pain has boosted the growth of the segment. Simultaneously, the chemotherapy segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period. This is because chemotherapy is often used as an adjuvant to other therapeutic modalities such as radiation therapy and surgery.
North America generated the major share in 2018
Based on geography, North America contributed to more than two-fifths of the global elastomer infusion pump market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the estimated period. Rise in demand for elastomer infusion pumps, presence of advanced healthcare facilities with trained medical professionals, and surge in number of R&D centers have propelled the market in this province. The region across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.9% by 2026. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases in various countries in the region, surge in demand for elastomer infusion pump products, rise in number of small and mid-sized hospitals have driven the growth.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6323
Leading market players
- Baxter International Inc.
- Pfm Medical Ag
- Halyard Health
- Heka Healthcare
- Pfizer Inc. (Hospira Inc.)
- Nipro Medical Corporation (Nipro Medical Europe NV)
- PROMECON GmbH
- B Braun Melsungen Ag
- Palex Medical SA
Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |
Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.
Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter
Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
Similar Reports:
Implantable Insulin Pump Market- Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2019-2026
Intravenous Infusion Pump Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
Cataract Surgery Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
Single-use Bioprocessing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
Neuromodulation Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Allied Market Research
Share this article