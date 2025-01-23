Eight copolyester resins from Eastman receive RecyClass Approval

BRUSSELS and KINGSPORT, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastman received RecyClass Recyclability Approvals for eight copolyester resins and their equivalent Renew grades, containing recycled content.

Six copolyesters, also known as speciality PET, were classified as fully compatible with the state-of-the-art recycling processes for PET bottles in Europe. This includes:

Eastman received RecyClass Recyclability Approvals for eight copolyester resins and their equivalent Renew grades, containing recycled content.

Cristal ™ EN076

EN076 Cristal ™ One

One Cristal ™ One Pro

Cristal ™ One IM812

One IM812 Cristal ™ One E

One E Cristal™ One E Lux

Additionally, two of Eastman's resins, Cristal™ EN067 and Cristal™ EN059 were recognised as limited compatible.

The approval follows independent testing conducted by PTI-Europe and Plastics Forming Enterprises (PFE), following an adapted version of the Recyclability Evaluation Protocol for PET bottles.1

These modified copolyesters do not interfere with the established recycling processes, making them an ideal solution for non-beverage packaging applications such as skincare jars, bottles, caps, and colour cosmetics. With their lower crystallisation rates compared to standard PET, these resins offer durability, high transparency, and lustre in final products.

The results highlight the ongoing efforts of the plastics industry to develop high-performance packaging solutions that align with state-of-the-art recycling infrastructures and contribute toward increasing plastics circularity.

