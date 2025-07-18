EFGH Expands Presence in Africa

News provided by

Embed Financial Group Holdings

18 Jul, 2025, 01:30 GMT

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past two months, EFGH has made significant strides in expanding its presence in Africa, establishing legal entities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Zambia, and Ghana.

Africa boasts a population of 1.5 billion individuals, with a median age of 19 years and a high level of digital and mobile device adoption.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Wilf Blackburn - Non-Executive Chairman of the Global Advisory Board, EFGH

EFGH has leveraged its distribution expertise and proven smart technology, particularly its AI capabilities, to provide micro insurance, micro lending, and micro investments to the informal economy, which accounts for 82% of employment. This strategic approach has been facilitated through collaborative partnerships across the continent.

In addition to its growth initiatives, EFGH has welcomed key investors and partners who share its vision and have contributed to its continued expansion.

Dennis Ng, Executive Chairman of EFGH, expressed gratitude for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to work with Wilf, initially as Non-Executive Chairman of the Global Advisory Board and now as a strategic investor in our growth plans. This collaboration instills confidence in our trajectory for accelerated expansion."

Wilf Blackburn, Chairman of the Global Advisory Board, echoed Ng's sentiments, emphasising, "EFGH is rapidly expanding its presence in Africa, a continent characterised by exciting demographics. With EFGH's strategic distribution approach, I am eagerly participating in this journey and am pleased to now become a strategic investor."

EFGH's primary focus remains on safeguarding the informal economy, enhancing insurance penetration rates across the continent, and providing employment opportunities in the appropriate sectors.

Find out more about Embed Financial Group Holdings at https://efgh.xyz

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732388/EFGH___non_executive_chairman_of_advisory_board_Wilf_Blackburn.jpg

Also from this source

Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH) is pleased to announce a pivotal addition to the EFGH leadership team

Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH) is pleased to announce a pivotal addition to the EFGH leadership team

Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH) welcomes Eldwin Wong as its new Chief Executive Officer, Asia. Eldwin is a seasoned leader in the financial...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Insurance

Insurance

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics