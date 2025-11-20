EFGH and REGIDESO Sign Strategic Partnership to Modernise Digital Payments and Strengthen Financial Inclusion Across the Democratic Republic of Congo

KINSHASA, DRC and SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH) and Régie de Distribution d'Eau (REGIDESO SA) have signed a Master Services Agreement to advance the digital transformation of the Democratic Republic of Congo's national water utility, modernise revenue collection and expand access to essential financial services across the country.

Dennis Ng (left), Executive Chairman of EFGH, and David Tshilumba Mutombo, Chief Executive Officer of REGIDESO, during the signing of the Master Services Agreement at the EFGH headquarters in Singapore. PICTURE: EFGH

The partnership brings together REGIDESO's nationwide operational reach and EFGH's expertise in digital payments, financial platforms and ecosystem design. Both organisations will introduce secure digital bill-payment channels, protection features and new financial tools that make payments simpler, faster and more accessible for households and businesses.

This collaboration supports REGIDESO's broader effort to improve customer experience, strengthen financial resilience and accelerate the shift toward digital services throughout the DRC.

REGIDESO Statement

David Tshilumba Mutombo, Chief Executive Officer of REGIDESO SA, said:

"Today is the beginning of a new start for REGIDESO, a new start with a new partner, EFGH, and a new start for a better future. As we continue to explore better options to raise capital, the financial utility function is critical to us. We needed a strong partner who can work with us to build financial services that support our mission.

We share a commitment to doing good for the communities we serve. Everything we do returns to the same people who rely on us every day. This partnership is for them. We are doing this for them.

We look forward to opening a new chapter as we diversify our business. We thank EFGH for accepting to work with us and we believe we can build a stronger, better and more prosperous future together."

EFGH Statement

Dennis Ng, Executive Chairman of EFGH, said:

"This partnership is a meaningful step toward modernising essential services in the DRC. REGIDESO plays a vital national role, and we are honoured to support their vision with digital systems that make payments easier, improve transparency and give households more confidence in how they manage their bills.

Our approach is practical and focused on community impact. We will work hand in hand with REGIDESO to build secure, accessible solutions that reflect the daily needs of the people they serve. This collaboration is an important moment for financial inclusion, and we are committed to delivering value across the country."

A Partnership with National Significance

Under the Master Services Agreement, REGIDESO and EFGH will co-develop digital platforms and financial technology solutions aligned with national regulations and operational requirements. The collaboration aims to enhance payment efficiency, broaden access to financial tools and create new engagement channels that reward timely payments.

The partnership will also support REGIDESO's work with financial institutions and ecosystem partners to build a more connected value chain across its customer base and distribution network.

Both parties will continue to operate in full compliance with the laws of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the applicable Organisation for the Harmonisation of Business Law in Africa (OHADA) frameworks.

About REGIDESO SA

Régie de Distribution d'Eau (REGIDESO SA) is the national water utility of the Democratic Republic of Congo. With headquarters at 59–63 Boulevard du 30 Juin in Kinshasa, REGIDESO provides water services across the country and is led by Chief Executive Officer David Tshilumba Mutombo.

About EFGH

Embed Financial Group Holdings Pte Ltd (EFGH) is a Singapore-incorporated company headquartered at 63 Robinson Road. EFGH develops digital payment platforms, financial infrastructure and ecosystem partnerships across multiple jurisdictions, including through its presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2828368/REGIDESO_EFGH.jpg