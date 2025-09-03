Edtech and Smart Classrooms Market worth $353.1 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Edtech and Smart Classrooms Market is estimated to be USD 197.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 353.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse 450 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Edtech and Smart Classrooms Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 197.3 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 353.1 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 12.3%

12.3% Segments covered: By Solution, End User, Deployment Type, and Region

Asia Pacific to register fastest growth during forecast period

The widespread availability of smartphones, tablets, and affordable internet connectivity is significantly boosting EdTech adoption. In emerging economies, where access to traditional education infrastructure may be limited, mobile-first learning models have become the primary medium of education. According to recent data, over 6.8 billion people globally use smartphones, providing a massive addressable market for mobile-based learning platforms. Mobile penetration allows students to access e-learning applications, digital content, and virtual classrooms from anywhere, eliminating geographical barriers. Platforms like Byju's, Coursera, and Duolingo are heavily mobile-driven, offering flexible, on-the-go learning. Additionally, 4G and now 5G networks enable real-time video-based learning experiences, critical for interactive and collaborative smart classrooms. In rural and semi-urban areas, governments and NGOs are also distributing mobile devices preloaded with digital learning content, further democratizing access. The intersection of device affordability and internet expansion makes mobility a key enabler of digital education, driving exponential growth in this market.

The K-12 end user segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The K-12 education segment, encompassing education from kindergarten through 12th grade, has seen rapid adoption of technology to enhance learning outcomes and prepare students for a digital world. K-12 institutions are rapidly integrating smart classroom tools such as interactive whiteboards, digital content libraries, gamified learning platforms, and AI-powered adaptive learning systems to enhance engagement and improve learning outcomes. Governments worldwide are investing heavily in digital literacy programs and nationwide e-learning initiatives, ensuring equitable access to education for students in both urban and rural settings. The K-12 market is also characterized by a growing focus on personalized and adaptive learning, with edtech tools providing real-time feedback and customized content to meet individual student needs.

By deployment type, the cloud segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

Cloud-based solutions, such as learning management systems (LMS) and collaborative platforms, enable educational institutions to provide dynamic learning environments without the need for extensive on-premises IT infrastructure. This model allows for easy access to educational resources, applications, and tools from any device with an internet connection, breaking down geographical barriers and supporting flexible learning models like hybrid and remote education. The pay-as-you-go model of cloud services also helps institutions manage costs more efficiently, as they can scale resources up or down based on student enrollment and specific needs. The continuous growth of the cloud segment is further driven by the increasing demand for personalized learning experiences, as cloud-based platforms can leverage data analytics and AI to deliver customized content and provide real-time feedback.

Asia Pacific to register fastest growth during forecast period

The Edtech and Smart Classrooms Market in Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the region's high digital adoption and mobile-first consumer base. The growing adoption of immersive technologies, such as AR and VR, is reshaping Asia Pacific's learning ecosystem. Japan and Australia are investing in virtual laboratories and simulation-based classrooms, enhancing experiential learning for STEM education. Meanwhile, low-cost tablet distribution programs in countries like Indonesia and the Philippines are improving accessibility in underserved areas. Edtech vendors are also increasingly integrating gamification elements to align with Asia Pacific's digitally engaged youth culture. Startups across the region are receiving significant venture capital funding, with platforms like Ruangguru (Indonesia) and Unacademy (India) scaling rapidly, underlining the region's role as a catalyst for innovation in smart education.

Top Key Companies in Edtech and Smart Classrooms Market:

The report profiles key players, such as Pearson (UK), Cisco (US), Anthology (US), IBM (US), McGraw Hill Education (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), PowerSchool (US), Instructure (US), 2U (US), Ellucian (US), Turnitin (US), Kahoot (Norway), Smart Technologies (Canada), IXL Learning (US), D2L (Canada), Workday (US), Discovery Education (US), Promethean (US), Byju's (India), Yuanfudao (China), VipKid (US), 17Zuoye (China), Seesaw (US), Nearpod (US), Age of Learning (US), and Brightbytes (US).

