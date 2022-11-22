Edge Data Center Market to be Worth $34.91 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global edge data center market size is anticipated to reach USD 34.91 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing adoption of the internet of things across various end-use industries, the rapid growth of mobile and IoT applications, and the rising popularity of online streaming and e-commerce services are major drivers of the market. It is anticipated that factors including the increasing adoption of 5G technology to improve communication, rising spending on data center technology, increasing demand to reduce data center complexity, and development in the AR/VR technology will also contribute to the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 85.0% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Surged use of hardware and software solutions such as networking equipment, DCIM, analytics, IT racks, enclosures, and power and cooling systems in data centers is contributing to the market growth.

The service component is expected to register the highest growth rate of 19.8% during the forecast period as they provide organizations with an understanding of the transformation roadmap. In addition, professional services improve service delivery and simplify IT operations.

In terms of facility size, the large facility segment dominated the market and captured a revenue share of over 75.0% in 2021. The growth can be attributed to the massive availability and use of edge data center facilities with 12 to 49 racks with a power draw of 12 to 14 kW/rack.

The small and medium facility size is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate of 18.7% during the forecast period. The small and medium facility segment includes facilities with 1 to 12 racks with a power draw of 8 to 12 kW/rack.

In terms of the end-use industry, the IT and telecom segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the estimated timeframe. The rapidly growing IT and telecom industry across the globe is creating more demand for edge data centers.

The manufacturing and automotive segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of industrial IoT and the growth of autonomous vehicles are boosting segment growth.

North America held the largest share of over 30.0% in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The high adoption of edge data center solutions and services in this region is the major factor behind the market growth.

held the largest share of over 30.0% in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The high adoption of edge data center solutions and services in this region is the major factor behind the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period owing to the rise in investments in the IT sector and rapid growth of the end-use industries.

Read 100 page full market research report, "Edge Data Center Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solution, Service), By Facility Size (Small & Medium Facility, Large Facility), By End-use Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Edge Data Center Market Growth & Trends

Furthermore, COVID-19 has increased the penetration of technologies such as 5G, IoT, cloud, and edge computing. Owing to the global adoption of the work-from-home policy, the demand for edge data centers has witnessed a remarkable rise during the pandemic period. The pandemic has forced the major workforce to work remotely, which has resulted in a growing number of companies investing in IT services. The need for data centers has increased over the past few years as a result of this expanding digitization.

Edge Data Center Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global edge data center market based on component, facility size, end-use industry, and region:

Edge Data Center Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Solution

Hardware



Software

Service

Professional



Managed

Edge Data Center Market - Facility Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Small and Medium Facility

Large Facility

Edge Data Center Market - End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare And Lifesciences

Manufacturing & Automotive

Government

Gaming And Entertainment

Retail And E-Commerce

Others

Edge Data Center Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



Italy



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of MEA

List of Key Players in Edge Data Center Market

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Eaton

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM

NVIDIA Corporation

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp.

CommScope

365 Data Centers

