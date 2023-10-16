EcoFlow unveils industry-changing solar energy solutions for the Middle East at GITEX Global

EcoFlow's RIVER 2 Pro is an affordable fast-charging portable power station under 1kWh

DUBAI,UAE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow , a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, today unveiled three ground-breaking devices for the Middle East region at GITEX Global, taking place at Dubai World Trade Center. The solutions are EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro, DELTA 2 and WAVE 2. These devices harness the advantages of EcoFlow's battery technology to deliver energy-efficient performance at home and for outdoor adventures.

EcoFlow's RIVER 2 Pro makes grab-and-go power easy through industry-leading recharging speeds and LFP batteries in a compact form factor. Charging to 100% in just 70 minutes and with an ultra-long lifetime, the product provides the most cost-effective power in its category and offers a reliable energy source for on-the-go lifestyles and emergency home backup. With a product lifetime six times longer than the industry average, the RIVER 2 Pro delivers a new level of long-term value in the portable power station market and ensures as many people as possible can access the very latest in sustainable energy innovation.

EcoFlow's DELTA 2 is an industry-leading upgrade to the revolutionary DELTA Portable Power Station. DELTA 2 has a 1800W AC output and can power more than 90% of the home appliances. With a recharging speed that is seven times faster than the industry average, up to 3kWh of expandable capacity, the DELTA 2 is a must-have for every family that puts power security and comfort first in the Middle East region.

For users seeking to add indoor luxury to their outdoor adventures, the EcoFlow WAVE 2 portable air conditioner and heater delivers outstanding comfort during hot summer days and cool winters. The second generation of EcoFlow's WAVE series, WAVE 2, delivers the industry's fastest cooling and heating available in a device of its kind, with 5100 BTU cooling and 6100 BTU heating capabilities with an effective area of 107.6 sq ft (10 sq m).

Joy Wu, Head of LAMEA&APAC at EcoFlow commented: "We are excited to be back in Dubai at GITEX Global, showcasing our best-in-class solutions in the Middle East. It is a timely opportunity during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE to be announcing the availability of highly sustainable, innovative technologies for consumers in the region. Making life more enjoyable and convenient at home, outdoors and on the go, these creations reflect our commitment to building an ecosystem that reinvents how the world generates, stores and uses energy through meaningful innovation."

Ideal for the Middle East region, the RIVER 2 Pro can be charged via solar power to provide users with an easy way to achieve a greener lifestyle using energy that is completely free. Supporting a maximum solar input of 220W, the RIVER 2 Pro can be fully recharged in as little as three hours using EcoFlow's Portable Solar Panels. DELTA 2 can also be charged using EcoFlow Portable Solar Panels. Supporting a maximum 500W solar input, the DELTA 2 can be fully recharged in hours, providing a sustainable power supply in outdoor and off-grid scenarios.

All three products will be available for purchase soon from the EcoFlow Amazon UAE store.

RIVER 2 Pro is priced at AED 2999

DELTA 2 is priced at AED 4999

WAVE 2 is priced at AED 7999

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

