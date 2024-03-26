ECHOSENS APPOINTS DR. VICTOR DE LÉDINGHEN AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

PARIS, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Echosens announced today the appointment of Victor de Lédinghen, MD PhD, as the company's new Chief Medical Officer. With over two decades of clinical experience, Dr. de Lédinghen brings unparalleled expertise to advance Echosens' mission of revolutionizing liver health diagnostics.

As one of the earliest adopters of Echosens' FibroScan® technology since 2003, Dr. de Lédinghen has steadfastly advocated for its pivotal role in patient management. His tenure as a Professor of Hepatology at Bordeaux University Hospital, alongside a research stint at Cornell University, underscores his profound impact on the field of hepatology.

His dedication to advancing liver health is evident through his impressive contributions, including over 400 articles and 300 national and international congressional communications. His expertise in chronic liver diseases, particularly MASH, has been instrumental in shaping clinical practice worldwide.

In addition to his academic accolades, Dr. de Lédinghen has consulted for esteemed pharmaceutical companies such as Gilead, BMS, and Abbvie, among others. His deep-rooted connections within the medical community further Echosens' commitment to championing collaboration and innovation.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. de Lédinghen will lead Echosens' clinical evidence-generation efforts, represent the company in medical forums, foster physician and pharmaceutical partnerships, and contribute to product development.

In conjunction with this appointment, Céline Fournier will continue her work as VP of Medical Affairs at Echosens while reporting to Dr. de Lédinghen. Her dedication and expertise complement Dr. de Lédinghen's vision, ensuring a seamless transition and continued excellence in medical affairs.

Reflecting on his new role, Dr. de Lédinghen shared, "I've been using FibroScan in clinical practice for twenty years, and I deeply understand its importance in daily patient management. I'm excited to share my experience to continue to advance the development of FibroScan and its pivotal role in the non-invasive diagnosis and monitoring of chronic liver diseases, in particular MASH. Patients also appreciate FibroScan not only because it's safe, but because they can follow the evolution and progression of their liver disease – becoming actors in their own health. Our mission is to ensure patients around the world can access and benefit from FibroScan."

His appointment marks a significant milestone for Echosens, signaling a new era of innovation and collaboration in liver health.

About Echosens

A pioneer in its field, Echosens, significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan®, the non-invasive solution for the comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan® is recognized worldwide and validated by over 4,200 peer-reviewed publications and 180+ international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScan® available in over 127 countries, enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide. https://www.echosens.com/

