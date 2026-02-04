DZYNE's ULTRA Turbo Achieves Historic 60-Hour, High-Altitude Flight -- Redefining Group 5 UAS Endurance

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DZYNE Technologies LLC (DZYNE) today announced a breakthrough in unmanned aerial system (UAS) performance as its flagship ULTRA Turbo completed a mission-representative flight achieving 60 hours at 25,000 feet altitude and 100 knots true airspeed (KTAS). This achievement sets a new benchmark for Group 5 UAS flight endurance and positions ULTRA Turbo as the leader in persistent airborne capability.

Figure 1 ULTRA by DZYNE Figure 2 ULTRA Turbo by DZYNE preparing for flight

Driven by rapid development, seamless integration, and accelerated testing, ULTRA Turbo demonstrates DZYNE's ability to deliver advanced solutions at speed. The aircraft's enhanced altitude performance and higher cruise speeds enable superior headwind penetration, empowering complex missions across defense, homeland security, and commercial sectors.

"ULTRA Turbo showcases DZYNE's ability to anticipate, adapt, and deliver solutions that directly support mission requirements. This milestone demonstrates how endurance, paired with altitude and speed at this scale, can transform operational awareness for our clients. ULTRA Turbo strengthens the foundation of our long-endurance aircraft portfolio by delivering the persistent reach, sensing, and responsiveness that modern mission networks depend on as they evolve toward more distributed concepts of operation," said Ed Smetak, EVP of Programs at DZYNE Technologies.

About the ULTRA Turbo Variant

ULTRA Turbo is the latest evolution of the ULTRA UAS family, engineered to deliver strategic reach at tactical cost. Its performance rivals far more expensive platforms, offering unmatched flexibility for operators requiring persistent ISR, communications relay, environmental monitoring, maritime surveillance, and more.

Key Capabilities

GPS-hardened architecture for resilience in contested environments

for resilience in contested environments Multi-mission payload support for ISR, EW, communications, and launched effects

for ISR, EW, communications, and launched effects Compact logistical footprint for rapid deployment and sustainment

ULTRA Turbo supports missions across defense, homeland, civil, and commercial domains – from situational domain awareness, communications relay and border patrol to oil & gas monitoring, agricultural assessment, and infrastructure security.

What This Milestone Means for DZYNE

This record-setting flight cements ULTRA Turbo as the leading long-endurance solution in the Group 5 class. It validates DZYNE's investment in scalable U.S.-based production capacity, strengthens customer confidence, and accelerates pathways toward program-of-record adoption. ULTRA Turbo is the cornerstone of DZYNE's layered defense architecture, delivering persistent sensing, connectivity, and operational reach that enhance decision advantage for defense, homeland, and commercial operators.

Case Number: AFRL-2026-0190

The material was assigned a clearance of CLEARED on 14 Jan 2026.

About DZYNE Technologies

DZYNE Technologies designs, develops, and manufactures cost-disruptive defense systems at scale to defend, protect, and save lives. Specializing in unmanned aerial systems, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and layered defense solutions, DZYNE delivers innovative, mission-focused technologies to military, national security, and civil customers worldwide with speed, agility, and scalable production capability. For more information, visit www.dzyne.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875165/ULTRA_by_DZYNE_Hanger__1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875168/ULTRA_Turbo_by_DZYNE_Preparing_for_Flight__1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977663/DZYNE_Technologies_2_Logo.jpg