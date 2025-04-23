DZYNE Introduces Dronebuster® 4-EU, Expands Production After Securing Multi-Million-Dollar Global Contract

European-Tailored Wearable Drone Detection and Defeat Solution Enhances Protection Across Critical Sectors; Growing International Demand Drives Production Boost

IRVINE, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DZYNE Technologies, a pioneer in autonomous defense systems, today introduced the Dronebuster® 4-EU, an upgraded variant of its acclaimed handheld counter-drone system that incorporates both fixed site and wearable drone detection and visualization options for European customers. Specifically engineered to operate within European short-range device frequency bands, the 4-EU model addresses the escalating need for region-specific, adaptable counter-drone solutions across various sectors worldwide. In addition to providing users with the option to jam unwanted drones across a variety of EU-specific frequencies, the Dronebuster® 4-EU also incorporates an optional PNT (Position, Navigation, and Timing) attack mode to neutralize satellite-controlled drones across the GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, or BeiDou constellations.

Dronebuster DTIM Kit by DZYNE Technologies Dronebuster_1 Dronebuster_2

"The versatility of Dronebuster® 4-EU empowers security personnel across sectors to effectively counteract unauthorized drones," added George Schwartz, EVP of Products at DZYNE. "Our commitment to innovation ensures that we continue to meet the diverse and evolving needs of our global customers."

DZYNE's growing international impact is underscored by a recent multi-million-dollar contract award for Dronebuster® from an undisclosed allied customer — further validating the system's global relevance and operational value.

"The proliferation of drones has introduced complex security challenges globally," said Matthew McCue, CEO of DZYNE Technologies. "The Dronebuster® 4-EU provides security teams and infrastructure operators with adaptable, region-specific protection across diverse environments. To keep pace with surging demand, we have had to significantly increase production and personnel across engineering, production, and business development."

DZYNE's Counter-UAS portfolio has rapidly become one of the most trusted and operationally proven defense solutions worldwide. With more than 2,200 Dronebuster® units sold globally—including over 1000 actively deployed with U.S. Armed Forces—Dronebuster® is officially recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense as a Program of Record, further affirming its operational reliability and mission-critical role in counter-UAS operations. Alongside Dronebuster®, DZYNE's broader C-UAS suite—including Sawtooth, ASP, and the newly introduced Dronebuster-FS—is currently deployed across 50+ countries, protecting critical infrastructure, military bases, borders, and high-threat environments.

The success and widespread adoption of these systems directly inspired the development of the Dronebuster® 4-EU—a region-specific model tailored for compliance with European short-range device (SRD) frequency bands. Building on DZYNE's global operational footprint, the 4-EU delivers enhanced wearability, flexible deployment configurations, and integrated detection capabilities for mission-critical drone defense across European civil, military, and infrastructure applications.

Key Use Cases Driving Global Demand

A surge in unlawful drone activity has amplified the necessity for robust counter-drone systems for civil and military users alike. The Dronebuster® 4-EU is tailored to support a wide array of applications, including:

Critical Infrastructure Protection – Safeguarding power plants, water treatment facilities, and transportation hubs from unauthorized drone incursions that could disrupt operations or compromise safety.

– Safeguarding power plants, water treatment facilities, and transportation hubs from unauthorized drone incursions that could disrupt operations or compromise safety. Stadium and Event Security – Ensuring the safety of large gatherings by preventing potential drone-related threats during concerts, sports events, and public assemblies.

– Ensuring the safety of large gatherings by preventing potential drone-related threats during concerts, sports events, and public assemblies. Secure Facility Defense – Protecting sensitive sites such as government buildings, research centers, and military installations from espionage or other malicious drone activities.

– Protecting sensitive sites such as government buildings, research centers, and military installations from espionage or other malicious drone activities. Airports – Preventing drone interference with aircraft operations and securing airspace around runways and terminals to protect passengers, personnel, and flight schedules.

– Preventing drone interference with aircraft operations and securing airspace around runways and terminals to protect passengers, personnel, and flight schedules. Maritime Security – Defending vessels and maritime operations against drone threats, crucial for both commercial shipping and naval applications.

– Defending vessels and maritime operations against drone threats, crucial for both commercial shipping and naval applications. Border Surveillance and Point Defense – Enhancing border security by detecting and mitigating unauthorized drone crossings, aiding in the prevention of smuggling and unauthorized surveillance.

Dronebuster® 4-EU is available for purchase in fixed site, mobile, and handheld configurations, offering maximum flexibility for users to implement a single or networked layered defense solution against unwanted drones. Paired with its Detect, Track, Identify, and Mitigate (DTIM) wearable solution, a single user can detect drones out to 7km away and accurately defeat out to1.5km or more.

Production Expansion to Meet Diverse Needs

In response to the growing demand across these sectors, DZYNE is scaling up operations at its Portland, Oregon manufacturing facility, including:

Increased Manufacturing Capacity – Enhancing production lines to deliver the Dronebuster® 4EU to a global clientele promptly.

– Enhancing production lines to deliver the Dronebuster® 4EU to a global clientele promptly. Workforce Growth – Creating new positions in engineering, production, and business development to support expanded operations and uphold stringent quality standards.

About DZYNE Technologies

DZYNE is a leading technology developer and manufacturer of airborne and ground-based autonomous defense solutions purpose-built to meet modern defense needs around the globe. The company's solutions encompass the entire autonomous defense lifecycle and include multiple U.S. Government Programs of Record across UAS and C-UAS technologies. DZYNE is proud to support U.S. and allied military and civil defense partners worldwide. For more information, visit www.dzyne.com.

Media Contact

Trisha Navidzadeh

Director of Marketing

Trisha.navidzadeh@dzyne.com

media@dzyne.com

+1 (949) 291-8077

