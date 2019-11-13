Dutch Hospital Consolidates Medical Imaging With Sectra's Enterprise Imaging Solution

LINKÖPING, Sweden and ALMERE, the Netherlands, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install its enterprise imaging solution at the Dutch hospital Ziekenhuis Gelderse Vallei. The solution provides a single point of access to all images, videos and data across multiple departments and thereby reduces IT complexity and improves patient outcomes through increased clinical workflow efficiency.

"In talking to other hospitals, it was clear to us that Sectra provides great support and has the knowledge to help achieve efficient workflows based on customer-specific needs," says Eric Quak, Manager Health Support at Ziekenhuis Gelderse Vallei. "Choosing a vendor that works closely with its customers and truly understands their challenges and opportunities is important to ensure that current and future needs are met."

Sectra will provide Ziekenhuis Gelderse Vallei with a shared solution across its departments for radiology, nuclear medicine and cardiology. The solution will also be integrated with their EMR. This will enable access and sharing of images and information across the entire clinical pathway and provide clinicians with a complete patient record. In addition, the solution also includes Sectra Image Exchange Portal, which enables secure sharing and collaboration around images and information with others outside the hospital when needed-for example, other healthcare providers, patients and insurance companies.

Ziekenhuis Gelderse Vallei provides healthcare in western and central Gelderland as well as eastern Utrecht in the Netherlands and provides specific healthcare for people outside this region. The contract was signed in October 2019 and the Sectra solution will handle approximately 250,000 examinations annually.

Sectra's enterprise imaging offering provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs, and improves patient outcomes while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, breast imaging, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

