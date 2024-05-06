DuPont Unveils Latest Generation Breather Membrane, DuPont™ Tyvek® Trifecta™ Offering Fire and Moisture Protection

Patent Pending, DuPont™ Tyvek® Trifecta™A2 Fire-Rated Breather Membrane compliments the DuPont™ AirGuard® A2 FR AVCL and completes the DuPont Fire Performance System. Available in the United Kingdom.

LONDON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Performance Building Solutions, a leading innovator in material science, has announced the launch of its latest generation breather membrane, Tyvek® Trifecta™. The innovative product offers exceptional fire safety and moisture protection, making it an ideal solution for external walls of high-rise buildings in a convenient and light-weight roll size of 1.5m x 25m. Tyvek® Trifecta™ is a non-combustible breather membrane designed to provide all the benefits of a standard Tyvek® breather membrane, but with A2-s1, d0 Class Fire Performance to the current European Fire Classification Standard EN 13501-1. It surpasses current UK Building Regulations, which require membranes to meet Class B.

The Complete A-Rated Membrane System with a 25-year Limited Warranty

DuPont™ Tyvek® Trifecta™ compliments the DuPont™ AirGuard® A2 FR AVCL to create a complete A-rated membrane system. The DuPont™ AirGuard® FR System Tape further enhances the system's fire and moisture protection capabilities, helping to making it safe for use in all building types, including high-rise, single-story, dwellings, commercial projects, hotels, hospitals, and schools.

Tyvek Trifecta™ also features 12 months UV resistance, allowing for project time wiggle room while supporting a quality façade installation by protecting the structure during construction.

Advanced Protection against Moisture

Tyvek® Trifecta™ has excellent moisture management properties, with Class W1 water resistance to EN13859-2. Coupled with the product's low vapour resistance, it offers an excellent solution as a secondary weather protection layer in external wall systems.

"Tyvek® Trifecta™ provides an outstanding solution to helps offer building owners fire safety protection of people using their buildings," said Andrea Albert, Shelter Solutions EMEA Marketing Leader at DuPont.

"This product is a testament to our commitment to developing solutions that help enhance the fire safety and moisture protection standards of the construction industry, " added Albert.

For more information on DuPont™ Tyvek® Trifecta™ and the DuPont™ AirGuard® FR System Tape, please visit the product page.

