DuPont™ Tyvek® Trifecta™ Wins 2025 Edison Award

Patent Pending, DuPont™ Tyvek® Trifecta™ A2 Fire-Rated Breather Membrane compliments the DuPont™ AirGuard® A2 FR AVCL and completes the DuPont Fire Performance System. Available in the United Kingdom.

LONDON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Performance Building Solutions, a leading innovator in material science, has announced that it has won the 2025 Edison Award in the High-Performance Engineering Materials category with Tyvek® Trifecta™. The Edison Awards are a global competition honouring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation.

Launched in winter 2023, Tyvek® Trifecta™ was developed in response to increasing demand for energy efficiency and enhanced fire protection in the UK construction industry. Its innovative design prevents droplet formation and smoke emissions when exposed to fire. In addition to these safety features Tyvek® Trifecta™ provides exceptional air and water tightness, enhancing indoor comfort and improving air quality for occupants, supporting energy conservation and improving building durability.

DuPont™ Tyvek® Trifecta™ is engineered for high-rise and higher risk commercial and residential buildings. The cutting-edge, non-combustible breather membrane meets the stringent fire safety regulations with a classification of A2 surpassing the current UK Building Regulations, which require membranes to meet Class B.

The solution from DuPont is a combination of Tyvek® Trifecta™, Airguard® A2 FR Airtight Vapour Control Layer and Airguard® A2 FR Tape for the interior and exterior fabric of the building creates a fire-retardant system.

"Tyvek® Trifecta™ not only enhances the fire rating of structures but also advances overall building safety standards," said Andrea Albert, Shelter Solutions EMEA Leader at DuPont. "Receiving these awards is a reflection of the commitment of our teams to develop and deliver solutions that improve safety in the construction industry."

For more information on DuPont™ Tyvek® Trifecta™, Airguard® A2 FR Airtight Vapour Control Layer and AirGuard® A2 FR Tape, please visit the product page.

