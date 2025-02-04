Region's leading science-focused ecosystem enables knowledge-sharing through inaugural thought-leadership forum by The DSP Leadership Network during Arab Health

High-level platform to nurture homegrown innovation in support of Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', Dubai Research and Development Programme, and We the UAE 2031

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural thought-leadership forum by The DSP Leadership Network – a new business platform for leaders in the healthcare, life sciences, and broader sciences ecosystem – brought together the UAE's brightest minds shaping the future of longevity in the region.

Dubai Science Park unites talented leaders to explore future of longevity and wellness in the regional workplace and beyond

Launched by Dubai Science Park, the region's leading science-focused ecosystem and one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 business districts, The DSP Leadership Network is a merit-based, invitation-only platform offering exclusive access to educational resources, expert insights, and unparalleled networking.

The DSP Leadership Network's first thought-leadership forum, titled 'From Lifespan to Healthspan: Exploring the Power of Healthy Longevity in the GCC', was held on the sidelines of Arab Health's milestone 50th edition at Dubai World Trade Centre. Experts from the life sciences sector, including Dubai Health Authority; Department of Health – Abu Dhabi's Research and Innovation Centre; Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi; DNA Longevity; and Organon discussed actionable strategies to deliver healthy and holistic longevity, as well as explore the impact of medical, regulatory, and corporate advances on health and longevity.

"Dubai's proactive support for homegrown innovation, exemplified by initiatives like the Dubai Research and Development Programme, is solidifying its position as a global leader in impactful scientific progress," said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park at TECOM Group PJSC.

"Collaborative R&D has the power to fundamentally transform the future through scientific breakthroughs, ensuring our industry's innovation effectively addresses both present and future needs. The DSP Leadership Network underscores our commitment to fostering these purpose-driven partnerships, strategically aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33' and the We the UAE 2031 visions."

Participants and attendees at The DSP Leadership Network's inaugural forum also explored Dubai Science Park's cohesive ecosystem for the life, energy, and environmental sciences, including Grade-A offices, LEED-certified laboratories, and comprehensive storage and logistics facilities, during Arab Health.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts, which include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

About Dubai Science Park

Dubai Science Park is the region's leading science-focused ecosystem and one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 business districts. Since its establishment in 2005, Dubai Science Park has fostered innovation and growth in the life, energy, and environment sciences with a purpose-built ecosystem featuring LEED-certified labs, Grade-A offices, and storage and logistics spaces as well as industry-specific networking events. With more than 500 customers and 6,500 professionals, Dubai Science Park enables scientific research and development to enrich the region's knowledge economy.

