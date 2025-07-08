Dubai Science Park unites industry leaders to highlight the power of strategic communication in nurturing science and innovation

The second forum by The DSP Leadership Network explored how storytelling and personal branding can support scientific companies and innovators

The forum reflects Dubai Science Park's efforts to accelerate scientific progress supporting Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', Dubai Research and Development Programme, and We the UAE 2031

DUBAI, UAE, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The second forum by The DSP Leadership Network – a merit-based, invitation-only business community for senior professionals in the healthcare, life sciences, and broader sciences ecosystem in the UAE – brought together industry experts to explore how strategic communication and branding tools can accelerate innovation and business growth.

The second forum by The DSP Leadership Network explored how storytelling and personal branding can support scientific companies and innovators

Dubai Science Park, the region's leading science-focused hub and one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 vibrant business districts, hosted the second forum. Held in D/Quarters at Dubai Science Park, the event highlighted the power of storytelling in nurturing scientific success under the theme of From Lab to LinkedIn: Mastering Storytelling & Personal Branding in Healthcare and the Broader Sciences.

Attendees heard from experts including Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City at TECOM Group; Abby Bailey, Managing Director at Teneo; Santadip Roy, Regional Managing Director, MENAT at Magna Global; Triska Hamid, MENA Business Journalist & Editor; and Rachel McArthur, Managing Editor at Digital Ink Media, who participated in insightful panel discussions designed to support science, research and development (R&D) innovators.

"Driving scientific advancement hinges on translating complex concepts into compelling narratives that spotlight the real-world benefits and foster widespread understanding of our innovation," said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City, part of TECOM Group. "The DSP Leadership Network's forum showcased Dubai Science Park's commitment to collaboratively unlocking our shared vision for scientific progress through effective communications. Aligned with Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', Dubai Research and Development Programme, and We the UAE 2031, we will continue to facilitate such initiatives to shape a smarter, healthier, and happier future for years to come."

The DSP Leadership Network's second forum offered insights on essential topics such as creating impactful communications, building trust among consumers, and developing marketing programmes.

Dubai Science Park offers a cohesive ecosystem for the life, energy, and environmental sciences, including Grade-A offices, LEED-certified laboratories, and comprehensive storage and logistics facilities. It is home to more than 500 customers, including AstraZeneca, BeiGene, Pfizer, and Virax Biolabs, and 6,500 professionals. D/Quarters is the provider of flexible co-working spaces by TECOM Group, and addresses rising demand for agile and future-focused workspaces from its recently expanded presence at Dubai Science Park.

The DSP Leadership Network is a merit-based, invitation-only platform offering exclusive access to educational resources, expert insights, unparalleled networking, and more. Its first thought-leadership forum, titled From Lifespan to Healthspan: Exploring the Power of Healthy Longevity in the GCC, took place on the sidelines of Arab Health's milestone 50th edition at Dubai World Trade Centre in January.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts, which include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.

About Dubai Science Park

Dubai Science Park is the region's leading science-focused ecosystem and one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 business districts. Since its establishment in 2005, Dubai Science Park has fostered innovation and growth in the life, energy, and environment sciences with a purpose-built ecosystem featuring LEED-certified labs, Grade-A offices, and storage and logistics spaces as well as industry-specific networking events. With more than 500 customers and 6,500 professionals, Dubai Science Park enables scientific research and development to enrich the region's knowledge economy.

For more information, please visit www.dsp.ae.

