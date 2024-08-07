dss+ Acquires Global Infrastructure Advisory Firm Infrata

Acquisition brings dss+ greater capabilities to support investors throughout the asset lifecycles of their infrastructure investments

GENEVA, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dss+ announced today the acquisition of Infrata, a leading global infrastructure advisory firm. With the addition of Infrata, dss+ expands its capabilities in technical, commercial and demand advisory services for lenders, investors and sponsors of infrastructure projects around the world.

"Infrastructure is the backbone of strong, healthy communities and economies. We at Infrata are proud to have helped bring some of the world's most ambitious, innovative projects to life," said Alonzo Guzman, Managing Director of Infrata. "With our new colleagues at dss+, we strengthen the end-to-end solutions for our clients across the world, enabling them to deliver return-oriented infrastructure projects that effectively mitigate risk and operate responsibly."

Infrata also adds deep technical expertise within transportation, including roads, airports, ports and waterways and railway. The services provided by Infrata reinforce the dss+ operational consulting value proposition to address macro trends in population growth, energy transition and efficient infrastructure project execution.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in London, UK, Infrata brings more than 70 senior experts with strong financial and infrastructure industry backgrounds who ensure that infrastructure projects get the funding they need, while giving investors the confidence to make the right decisions.

"At dss+, our primary focus has always been on maximising impact for our clients – helping them to save lives, better manage risk and build more sustainable and resilient operations," says Chris Afors, Global Strategy Director and Head of Private Equity and Principal Investors industry team at dss+. "The additional capabilities of Infrata allow us to further amplify our impact by helping to realise and accelerate infrastructure projects in a safe and efficient manner, thereby creating sustainable, long-lasting value for communities and investors alike."

With the addition of Infrata's team of consultants, dss+ will have more than 1600 full-service employees and experts serving its clients globally.

About dss+

dss+ is a leading provider of specialist operations management consulting services with a purpose of saving lives and creating a sustainable future. dss+ enables companies to build organisational and human capabilities, manage risk, improve operations, achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly. Additional information is available at https://bit.ly/dssplus-infrata

