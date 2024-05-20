Drone Sensor Market worth $2.5 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=241127051

Drone Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.4 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 2.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Sensor Type, Platform, Application, End Users and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Unclear government laws related to the drone industry Key Market Opportunities Growing need for high-resolution imaging and accurate positioning of locations Key Market Drivers Growing need for high-resolution imaging and accurate positioning of locations



Energy & utility end-user industry to account for the highest growth of drone sensor market between 2024 and 2029.

The energy and utility sectors increasingly recognize the value of drone sensor technology for improving asset management, enhancing environmental stewardship, and ensuring the safety and reliability of critical infrastructure. As drone technology continues to advance and sensor capabilities evolve, the adoption of drones for energy and utility applications is expected to accelerate further, driving continued growth in the drone sensor market.

Market for drone sensors for VTOL to have largest market size between 2024 and 2029.

VTOL drones offer advantages, such as lightweight, low costs, ease of handling, and maneuverability. These drones can be used for many operations, from inspecting pipelines and structures to aerial photography and mapping. Future adoption of drones for inspection, mapping, and photography applications will significantly drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Market for drone sensors for data acquisition application to have the largest market size between 2024 and 2029.

Data acquisition is a major application of drones and a key element of the global drone service market. It helps decision-makers gather crucial information on other applications of drones, such as mapping & surveying, remote sensing & aerial photography, 3D modeling, product delivery, environmental inspection and assessment, and risk management.

North America expected to hold the largest share of drone sensor market in 2023.

North America dominated the drone sensor industry in 2023. The region's leading media outlets increasingly employ drones to cover sporting events, fueling growth in the drone sensor market, particularly within the media industry. Additionally, the military and defense sector are a primary application area for drone sensors in North America. Furthermore, the surge in the adoption of drones for precision agriculture purposes is anticipated to propel market growth.

The players in the drone sensor companies are TE Connectivity (US), Drone Nerds Enterprise (US), RTX (US), Trimble Inc.(US), InvenSense (US), Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany), Sparton (US), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), Hottinger Brüel & Kjær (HBK) (Denmark), LeddarTech (Canada), YOST LABS (US), SBG SYSTEMS (France), Velodyne Lidar Inc. (US), Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (Japan), QuestUAV (UK), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), Aerotenna (US), Swift Navigation Inc. (US), Unmanned Experts Inc. (US), Dynetics, Inc. (US), Kespry (US), GRIFFON AEROSPACE (US), MICRODRONES (Germany), and Autel Robotics (US).

