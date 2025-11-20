Dreame's Biggest Black Friday Deals of the Year - Save Up to £450 on our Bestsellers

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- As Black Friday draws near, Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home appliances, is preparing for one of the year's most anticipated sales events. To kick off the holiday shopping season, Dreame is offering exclusive discounts of up to £450 on a range of best-selling products, marking select products the lowest prices of the year. From cutting-edge robotic vacuums and versatile wet & dry vacuums to powerful stick vacuums, these deals are perfect for anyone looking to elevate their smart home experience this Black Friday.

Unlock unbeatable deals of the year on Dreame's top-rated products for a smarter, cleaner home

Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete

Efficient, Thorough Cleaning

The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete features ProLeap™ retractable robot legs to tackle thresholds and uneven terrain up to 8 cm. AquaRoll™ technology ensures self-cleaning with fresh water and separates dirty water to prevent re-contamination.

Its FluffRoll™ technology, rotating at 1,000 RPM, provides deep cleaning for grout and tough stains. AutoSeal™ carpet protection allows seamless wet-to-dry transitions, while ThermoHub™ 100°C self-cleans the roller with hot water to keep it fresh and ready for use.

Original price: £1,299 Sale price: £849 (2025/11/20 - 2025/12/01)

Dreame X50 Ultra Complete

Rise up, clean beneath

The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete combines 6 cm of obstacle crossing and mop extending function reaches deep into corners. VersaLift navigation cleans tight spaces, and the HyperStream™ dual brush prevents tangles.

It also offers automatic solution refilling, AceClean™ DryBoard washing, and a PowerDock™ base for easy maintenance.

Original price: £1,199 Sale price: £749 (2025/11/20 - 2025/12/01)

Dreame L40s Pro Ultra

The best mid-range robot vacuum—AI-powered for spotless floors

The Dreame L40s Pro Ultra delivers 19,000 Pa suction and features a HyperStream™ brush for thorough cleaning. Its EasyLeap™ system easily crosses obstacles up to 40 mm, while AI-assisted re-cleaning guarantees perfect results without manual effort.

Original price: £799 Sale price: £549 (2025/11/20 - 2025/12/01)

Wet & dry vacuum cleaners: sparkling clean floors in record time

Dreame H14 Pro

Efficient, Intelligent Cleaning

The Dreame H14 Pro features a 180-degree flat design for easy access to tight spaces and 18,000 Pa suction. Its Liquid Separation Motor™ prevents backflow, while Dual Edge Cleaning and a 520 RPM brush ensure thorough, streak-free cleaning. The brush self-cleans with 60°C hot water, and the device offers automatic solution dosing and app control for custom settings. With a 40-minute runtime and 800ml water tank, it's ideal for larger spaces.

Original price: £399 Sale price: £299 (2025/11/20 - 2025/12/01)

Dreame H12 Pro FlexReach

Agile cleaning—even under furniture

The H12 Pro FlexReach features 180° flat reach for easy cleaning under furniture. It offers 18,000 Pa suction, a TangleCut™ scraper, and rapid 90°C drying in 5 minutes for a spotless clean in one pass.

Original price: £299 Sale price: £219 (2025/11/20 - 2025/12/01)

Stick Vacuums: Maximum Cleaning Power in Every Corner

Dreame V20 Pro

Smart, Powerful Cleaning

The Dreame V20 Pro features the GapFree™ AI Robotic Arm for edge cleaning down to 0 mm, and TangleCut™ technology to prevent hair tangling. Its flexible, adjustable tube makes cleaning under furniture effortless.

With Smart Dirt Detection, it adjusts suction power, while a 5-layer HEPA filter captures 99.99% of particles. The V20 Pro offers 210 AW suction power, up to 90 minutes of runtime, and covers up to 250 m² with washable components and a removable battery for extended use.

Original price: £379 Sale price: £279 (2025/11/20 - 2025/12/01)

Dreame R20

Effortless, High-Power Cleaning

The Dreame R20 combines 190 AW suction power with intelligent dust detection and blue front lights to uncover hidden dirt. It offers a 90-minute runtime and a tangle-free brush for efficient cleaning on both carpets and hard floors. With a multi-layer filtration system and one-touch dustbin emptying, it delivers powerful, hassle-free cleaning for your home.

Original price: £239 Sale price: £189 (2025/11/20 - 2025/12/01)

Hair Care: Salon-Quality Styling at Home

Dreame Pocket

Portable, professional, powerful, all in one Pocket

Pocket is a compact, high-performance hair dryer with 300 million negative ions/m³ and an NTC thermistor for rapid, safe drying. Weighing just 300g, the Pocket delivers a remarkable 50m³/h of airflow, powered by a 110,000 RPM motor.

Featuring 5 temperature levels and an unfrizz nozzle, it's perfect for personal use or gifting and comes with a stylish storage bag.

Original price: £109 Sale price: £69 (2025/11/20 - 2025/12/01)

Dreame Glory Combo

Fast, Compact, and Effective

The Dreame Hair Glory Hair Dryer dries hair in just 2 minutes with its 110,000 RPM motor and 70 m/s airflow. Weighing only 350g, it's compact and travel-friendly. Advanced negative ion technology smooths hair, while 4 temperature settings and 2 airflow speeds allow for customisable styling. The NTC sensor ensures even heat distribution, protecting hair from damage and overheating.

Original price: £89 Sale price: £69 (2025/11/20 - 2025/12/01)

The following Dreame products are also on sale:

The Dreame Black Friday Pre-Sale is live now on Amazon and Dreame's official website and through retail partners.

These exclusive deals are available for a limited time only. Take advantage of these offers and elevate your home with Dreame's cutting-edge technology at unbeatable prices.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative company specializing in smart home appliances, dedicated to enhancing daily life through cutting-edge technology. With over 150 patents, Dreame has pioneered advancements in high-speed motors, monocular machine vision, and SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), as well as multi-cone cyclone separation.

Dreame offers a comprehensive product range, including robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, lawn mowers, and hair care products—all designed to deliver powerful results and effortless cleaning experiences. As a leader in home and garden care, Dreame continues to set the standard for comfort and innovation, ensuring users benefit from smarter, cleaner living spaces every day. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram or visit our website for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827453/Dreame_UK_Black_Friday.jpg

Media contact:

dreame@ranieri.agency