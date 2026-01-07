Dreame Launches Ultimate Roboticmower at CES 2026: All-Terrain, Wire-Free, with Built-In Security

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a leader in high-end consumer electronics, today introduced its revolutionary Roboticmower A3 AWD Pro to North America at CES 2026. Integrating 360° 3D LiDAR, binocular AI vision, and a four-wheel-drive system, it aims to redefine intelligence, performance, and security in robotic lawn care.

Marking a shift from random-movement, wire-reliant mowers, the A3 AWD Pro brings "set-and-forget" automation with continuous AI learning, advancing toward a fully integrated home robotics ecosystem.

Core Intelligent Technology:

The system combines three pillars for complex gardens:

OmniSense™ 3.0 3D Ultra-Sensing System: This "brain" integrates a 360° 3D LiDAR Scanner with a Binocular AI Vision System. It provides a 70-meter detection range, centimeter-level precision, and 360° panoramic sensing, capable of accurately identifying and intelligently avoiding over 300 common garden objects

4WD Hub Motors: The powerful "body" provides an 80% (38.7°) hill-climbing ability and overcomes 5.5cm obstacles, ensuring complete coverage and stability during mowing, shedding the "delicate" image of past products

EdgeMaster™ 2.0 Precision Edge-Trimming System: These "skilled hands" use auto-oscillating dual blades for precise trimming, eliminating untrimmed edge weeds for professional-grade lawn aesthetics.

From Tool to Guardian:

The A3 AWD Pro also functions as a "24/7 Garden Guardian." Its binocular AI vision supports real-time video, human detection, and patrols, sending alerts for unusual activity. A multi-layered anti-theft system includes GPS, lift-up alerts, Apple AirTag compatibility, and a built-in 4G eSIM for tracking even outside Wi-Fi range.

Dreame Roboticmower APEX displayed on this show demonstrated a robotic arm's potential for tasks like picking up obstacles, assisting with watering, and performing delicate edge-trimming work to further explore the integration of such modules for richer garden interaction. This points to the evolution of the next-generation garden robot: from a single-function tool to a scalable, multi-tasking Intelligent Garden Manager.

Availability & Price:

The A3 AWD Pro is scheduled for North America pre-sale in February 2026, with a global launch in March. Recommended retail price starts from $3,099.99.Pricing in other regions may vary based on local market conditions

About Dreame Technology:

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing. For more information, visit https://global.dreametech.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856446/image1.jpg

