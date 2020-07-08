Dreame Debuts the V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum with an Industry-Leading 125,000 RPM Motor and 90-Minute Runtime

The V11 offers one of the industry's fastest brushless motors with an output of 125,000 RPM, a 12 -cone cyclone filtration system that can remove micro-particles – such as bacteria, dust, pollen and even allergens from pet fur, and price affordability as a result of being up to 33% cheaper than competing premium vacuums. It has also undergone rigorous reliability testing with over 10,000 start/stops and 30,000 minutes of flawless operation.

Improving on the performance, power and filtration of the Dreame V10 stick vacuum, the Dreame V11 has been re-engineered to include a 25% improvement in suction power using a 150AW high-speed motor, a 50% increase in runtime to 90 minutes via a 3000mAh battery, and a 12-cone cyclone filtration system.

"The debut of the Dreame V11 offers consumers a new premium vacuum cleaner to choose from that provides literally the same functionality and power as competing products but with improved reliability and in some cases at a price point of 33% less," said Mr. Roc Woo, a co-founder of Dreame. "Our V11 gives these consumers the versatility, power, and advanced features to better clean their dwellings at a fraction of the cost of other premium brands."

Key features of the Dreame V11 vacuum include:

Dreame's Most Powerful Motor - The Dreame V11 cord-free stick vacuum is powered by the brand's SPACE 4.0 motor, which weighs a mere 185g, a reduction of 24% from the previous motor's weight of 245g.

10 Cleaning Methods - With 10 cleaning modes, the Dreame V11 is designed to operate on virtually any surface, and handle a variety of cleaning scenarios.

7-Stage Noise Reduction - The new V11 comes equipped with a 7-stage whole chain noise reduction system that significantly reduces the sound of the motor. Utilizing a brushless and flexible motor including the use of the GEDEBAO compound foam throughout the vacuum to absorb sound, the V11 further reduces noise created by friction, resonance, and venting.

Long-lasting Battery Power - Utilizing a 3000mAh battery, the V11 can function in three power modes on a single charge: Long-lasting mode - 90 minutes; Powerful mode - 30 minutes; and Ultra-Powerful Mode - 10 minutes.

Advanced Filtration - The V11's 12-Cone Self-cleaning Cyclone filtration system can separate 99.67% of dust, and reduces the filter cartridge's workload by 63%.

OLED Screen Intelligently Reports in Real Time - The intuitive integrated OLED screen presents users with a bevy of information to give them more control over their cleaning - including power modes, battery runtime, filter performance, and more.

About Dreame

Dreame Technology was established in 2015 with the goal of becoming one of the most well known home-tech lifestyle brands in the world by developing reliable, high-performing home cleaning technology at a competitive price point. The company is based in Asia and is part of the Xiaomi ecological chain of cutting-edge consumer technology products. Dreame is led by Mr. Hao Yu, the CEO and founder, who studied computational fluid mechanics at Tsinghua University in China where he previously founded the "Sky Workshop," which was funded by Boeing.

More information about the brand can be found by visiting https://www.dreame-technology.com/ including the following social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1201529/Dreame_V11_Vacuum.jpg

Related Links

https://www.dreame-technology.com



SOURCE Dreame