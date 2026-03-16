LONDON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame ranks first in Europe's competitive robot vacuum market by unit shipment for 2025, according to global market research agency IDC on its 2025 Q4 Worldwide Smart Home Device Tracker. The brand has captured 27.6% of the European market in 2025. This achievement follows the company's reported 139% year-over-year revenue growth in Europe between January and July 2025, highlighting a consistent and accelerated growth trajectory in the region.

Dreame Becomes Europe's No.1 Robot Vacuum Brand by Unit Shipment for 2025

"Ranking first in Europe reflects our strong product competitiveness and the trust we've earned from consumers across the region," said Sean Chen, managing director of Dreame WEU. "We are deeply grateful for this recognition. This achievement reinforces our core strategy—user-centric innovation—to understand users' needs and solve them with meaningful technology."

Product-Led Innovation: Engineering for Every Home

This product-led approach is embodied in our latest models. The Dreame X50 Ultra Complete, launched in January 2025, can climb obstacles up to 6cm and navigate spaces as narrow as 10cm, thanks to its Proleap™ and the VersaLift™ navigation. For hassle-free maintenance, the HyperStream™ DuoBrush avoids hair tangling, and the AceClean Dryboard™ enables fully automatic self-cleaning and drying of the mops.

Most recently at IFA, Dreame unveiled the Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete, featuring real-time mop freshening technology. Its AquaRoll™ Roller Mop self-cleans with fresh water as it spins, and the unique FluffRoll™ Technology actively fluffs and loosens the mop fibers during operation, maintaining optimal softness and flexibility. To protect carpets, the AutoSeal™ Roller Guard automatically closes over the mop when the device transitions to carpeted surfaces.

Apart from premium models, Dreame offers a full spectrum of models to suit diverse needs and budgets. The versatility of models and powerful product performance is made possible by Dreame's substantial investment in innovation. With 60% of its workforce dedicated to R&D and a portfolio of over 6,300 active patents, Dreame consistently delivers technologically advanced solutions that address the real pain points of European modern households.

Spanning Europe, Connecting Home: Dreame's Integrated European Network

Dreame has focused on building strong and lasting connections with its users since it was established.

Over the past eight years, Dreame has established a deeply rooted, multi-channel distribution network across Europe, ensuring its products are readily accessible to European households. By integrating e-commerce, partnerships with retailers from Costco, Curry's, and Very to local vertical branches, the brand remains closely connected to its audiences. By the end of this year, Dreame will have seven independent flagship stores in Europe, including Birmingham, Frankfurt, Munich, and Madrid.

Product support is structured to align with this distribution reach. All flagship robot vacuum models come with a three-year warranty, supported by ten repair centers located throughout Europe. To strengthen service capacity, the customer service team has been expanded by 250% this year.

Looking ahead, Dreame will continue to research and develop new models that solve the real household problems, deepen its European presence through expanded retail collaborations and service enhancement — advancing smarter, more effortless living for households across the region.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is a forward-thinking consumer tech company specializing in smart home appliances. With a mission to enhance everyday life through cutting-edge innovation, Dreame holds over 150 core patents and has pioneered advancements in high-speed motors, monocular machine vision, SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), and multi-cone cyclone separation.

Today, Dreame offers a comprehensive range of products – from robotic vacuums and wet & dry cleaners to cordless stick vacuums, lawnmowers, and hair care devices. As a leading name in home and garden care, Dreame continues to set new standards in convenience and innovation, delivering powerful performance and effortless cleaning experiences for homes worldwide.

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