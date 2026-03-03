Dreame announces Spring Sale with up to £310 off

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the days getting longer and after an endless spell of rain and bad weather that has kept us indoors with everything shut tight, the sun is finally making an appearance and the first signs of spring are beginning to bloom. The days of opening the windows, welcoming friends into our homes, and enjoying the warm weather are on their way. Taking advantage of this renewed energy, Dreame Technology, a leader in smart home solutions, is getting ahead of the season and launching its Spring Deals campaign today, officially running from March 3 to March 16.

Dreame UK

If your 2026 plan is to enjoy the good weather without spending your day cleaning, Dreame's technology is here just in time to tackle dust and pollen. Don't miss their top devices in the season's first sales, available on Amazon, Dreame's website, and other usual retailers, such as Curry's, Argos, and Very.

Robot Vacuum

Dreame Matrix10 Ultra – As the world's first robot vacuum with multi-mop switching technology, it delivers tailored care to every area of your home. Thermal mop pads handle general cleaning, nylon-bristled scrubbing pads tackle grease and grime in the kitchen, and sponge pads absorb excess water in the bathroom. Three dedicated solution compartments dispense customised cleaning liquids for different floor types and stains, while the ThermoHub™ 100°C self-cleaning base ensures complete hygiene. With ProLeap™ retractable legs, it effortlessly climbs obstacles up to 8 cm.



Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete – This model combines powerful suction with real-time freshwater roller mopping—constantly cleaning and refreshing the roller as it moves to completely wash off any grease or tough stains. Its FluffRoll™ technology, featuring dense fibres rotating at 1,000 RPM, enables it to penetrate floor cracks and pick up dried-on stains for a complete clean. AutoSeal™ carpet protection allows seamless wet-to-dry transitions, while ThermoHub™ 100°C self-cleans the roller with hot water to maintain hygiene. Its ProLeap™ retractable robot legs can tackle thresholds and uneven terrain up to 8 cm.



Dreame L40 Ultra AE – This robot vacuum delivers a true all-in-one cleaning experience, capable of leaving your home spotless in just minutes. Featuring powerful 19,000 Pa Vormax™ suction, it effectively removes even the toughest dirt, supported by a liftable rubber brush and the TriCut brush for enhanced performance across all floor types. Its PowerDock™ base automates dust emptying, mop washing, and drying, minimizing maintenance, while intelligent carpet modes automatically adjust suction power and cleaning paths to ensure optimal results in every area of the home.

Wet & Dry Vacuum

Dreame H15 Pro – This wet & dry electric mop delivers deep, edge-to-edge cleaning with its 180° flat design and GapFree™ AI DescendReach robotic arm, easily reaching under furniture to refresh your home after winter. TangleCut technology prevents hair wrap, while the contactless self-cleaning system washes the brush at 100°C and dries it with hot air for hygienic maintenance. With 21,000 Pa suction power, GlideWheel-assisted movement, up to 60 minutes of runtime, and smart app control that adapts to dirt levels, it ensures spotless floors with minimal effort — even with dust and debris brought in by pets or family after long walks in the sun.

Hair Styler

Dreame Airstyle Pro

Hair styling set with 7 interchangeable attachments, airflow of 55 m³/h, three temperature-controlled modes, and an NTC thermal monitor. It allows you to switch up your look between appointments without compromising on a salon-quality finish. The complete set comes in a synthetic leather storage case. An ideal product to start the terrace season looking your best.

These and other discounts are available until March 16 on Dreame's website, Amazon, and other official retailers, including the classic Dreame X50 Ultra Complete at £699 and the Dreame V20 Pro with a promotional price at £289.

