Dr Chris Senanayake of TCG GreenChem Inc Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

The awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe, from a variety of different sectors. They do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but instead the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors, and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, while using use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Dr Senanayake has forged an enviable reputation as one of the science world's most inspirational leaders. His exceptional 30+ year career includes some of the biggest names in the pharmaceutical industry, including Dow Chemical, Merck, Sepracor, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstaGreen Chem, TCG GreenChem and TCG Lifesciences. As a trailblazer for frontier science and technologies, he combines scientific knowledge and expertise with an unbridled entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen. He also has a clear gift for developing people; acting as a trusted mentor for other scientists and harnessing a global pool of talent in the process.

Dr Senanayake founded AstaGreen Chem in the US, which became TGC GreenChem, Inc. in October 2019, with bases in Princeton South, New Jersey and Richmond, Virginia. The company's vision is to catalyse the development of novel, effective and affordable drugs to treat unmet medical needs around the world. Its mission is to create one of best global Innovative Contract Development Organizations (CDMO) that partners with the pharmaceutical sector and wider industries, delivering innovative, integrated, accelerated, and economical services through green, sustainable technologies with a global footprint.

His leadership style is one of "servant leadership" and he leads by example, treating others with respect, honesty, and sincerity. He has directed many teams of scientists in the design and development of chemical processes leading to the commercialization of pharmaceutical drugs; acts as a senior advisor for the scientific and technical issues occurring in CMC (Chemistry Manufacturing & Control) and is a globally respected mentor. He has a history of delivering high complexity, high impact projects and developing lifesaving pharmaceuticals, and his team at TCG GreenChem Inc. use automated systems to speed up the design process of new drugs, improve accuracy and bring them to market faster than ever before.

