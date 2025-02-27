DPCR & qPCR Market Size Worth 18.23 billion by 2030 | Growing 9.3% CAGR: Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The dPCR & qPCR market size is expected to reach US$ 18.23 billion by 2030 from US$ 8.97 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, 'dPCR and qPCR Market Size and Forecast 2022 - 2030, Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report'.

The report provides a data-driven analysis, combining both qualitative and quantitative insights to highlight current market trends and future projections. It also offers actionable information, helping companies develop strategies to drive growth and expand in North America, Europe, or Asia-Pacific. With a global perspective, the research enables businesses to understand diverse healthcare market demands and stay ahead of the competition. A sample of the report is available for preview, providing businesses with an opportunity to evaluate the valuable insights firsthand.

The global dPCR & qPCR market is witnessing significant growth owing to a few factors such as the increasing incidence of genetic and infectious diseases, rising investments and funds for gene synthesis, and technological advancements in PCR technologies.

The report carries an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The dPCR & qPCR market study focuses on an array of products that are expected to fuel their demand in the coming years.

DPCR & qPCR Market Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The dPCR & qPCR market is expected to reach US$ 18.23 billion by 2030 from US$ 8.97 billion in 2022; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) are the two main categories of PCR technologies. dPCR and qPCR are both sophisticated methods applied in molecular biology for the detection and quantification of nucleic acids but vary in method and application. dPCR offers ultrasensitive and absolute nucleic acid quantification. It is one of the most accurate, precise, and sensitive techniques for the detection of specific nucleic acid sequences. This technique is crucial and reliable for molecular analysis. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) quantifies the process of PCR amplification as the reaction proceeds. It is an extensively used diagnostic technique in diverse sectors such as research, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology, offering a wide range of applications. qPCR technologies have experienced significant market growth due to their numerous advantages over traditional PCR methods. A few of these advantages are increased sensitivity, improved accuracy, and faster turnaround time, along with the ability to detect rare or low-abundance targets. The dPCR & qPCR market is rapidly growing based on the growing need for reliable, sensitive, and quick diagnostic equipment. The surge in genetic studies targeted medicine and the rising prevalence of genetic diseases and infectious diseases are key drivers to this market growth. Moreover, improvements in PCR technologies, along with the expanding availability of financing for genomic studies, are contributing to market growth. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the use of these technologies to identify viral infections. As these technologies grow more affordable and widely available, the market is likely to continue growing, with major players investing in innovations to boost PCR's effectiveness and accessibility. Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases: Nearly all COVID-19 diagnostic tests were based on RT-PCR. The progress of the COVID-19 pandemic sparked interest in dPCR and qPCR as the technique provides fast and reliable results and can be leveraged for multiplexed testing in which many samples are simultaneously tested for numerous viruses. Such tests are also valuable during flu seasons when symptomatic patients need a quick diagnosis to distinguish between influenza and SARS-CoV-2. The demand for effective, accurate, and rapid testing increased as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified, and dPCR and qPCR kits became more popular procedures in the healthcare sector. Many research institutions and universities are delivering excellent assistance by providing these platforms for performing various tests, which is one of the most accurate laboratory techniques for detecting, tracking, and researching SARS-CoV-2. In addition, most biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses began concentrating their efforts on research and development to find novel diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for COVID-19. In February 2022 , Roche added the Cobas 5800 System, a newly released molecular laboratory instrument, to its COVID-19 PCR portfolio for use in nations that accept the CE certification. This system includes the Cobas SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A/B tests, as well as the Cobas SARS-CoV-2 test. These products offer uniform performance and efficiency across low, medium, and high-volume molecular laboratory testing needs. Thus, a rapid rise in the incidence of genetic and infectious diseases fuels the need for dPCR and qPCR-based kits for the diagnosis of infectious diseases and supports market growth. Growing Strategic Initiatives by Market Players: Increasing efforts by PCR manufacturers to create innovative PCR instrument systems and kits for molecular testing fuels the market growth. In 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched its QX600 Droplet Digital PCR System. With this launch, the company planned to provide users with the ability to reach 12 targets per well by simplifying user workflow and aiding in powerful data analysis. In February 2023 , Thermo Fisher launched real-time PCR kits in India for the detection of infectious diseases. Designed to deliver confidence and reliability for diagnostic development and testing, the TaqPath PCR kits by Applied Biosystems for infectious diseases received licensing rights from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and are manufactured in India in association with Pune -based Mylab Discovery Solutions. Similarly, in November 2023 , Roche launched the LightCycler PRO System based on the proven gold standard technology for its previously introduced LightCycler Systems. The new system complements Roche's molecular PCR testing portfolio, which includes solutions for a diversity of healthcare professionals- from those performing research to those testing patients for infectious diseases, cancer, and other public health challenges. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the dPCR & qPCR market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the dPCR & qPCR market are Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Qiagen NV, Standard Biotools Inc., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Bio-rad Laboratories Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, and Genome Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.

Trending Topics: Advancements in multiplexing techniques for dPCR and qPCR, integration of AI and machine learning with PCR technology, PCR as a tool for monitoring antimicrobial resistance, and COVID-19 impact and PCR innovation for global health security.

Global Headlines on dPCR & qPCR

Bio-Rad Launches Its Prevalence dPCR SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Quantification Kit for COVID-19 Wastewater Testing

Standard BioTools Releases the X9 Real-Time PCR System, Its Most Productive and Flexible High-Capacity Genomics Platform

QIAGEN expands its range of digital PCR kits and services for the biopharma industry

Market Segmentation

Based on treatment, the dPCR & qPCR market is bifurcated into quantitative PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR). The digital PCR segment held a larger share of the market in 2022.

By product, the dPCR & qPCR market is categorized into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software & services. The reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

In terms of application, the dPCR & qPCR market is segmented into research application, clinical application, and forensic application. The clinical application segment led the market in 2022.

Based on end user, the dPCR & qPCR market is categorized into hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research laboratories and academic institutes, forensic laboratories, and clinical research organizations. The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

The dPCR & qPCR market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Regional breakup -

The North America dPCR and qPCR market was valued at US$ 3,551.08 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 7,429.03 million by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030.

was valued at in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030. The Europe dPCR and qPCR market was valued at US$ 2,573.83 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 5,182.96 million by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Conclusion

The dPCR & qPCR market is growing due to the demand for accurate, sensitive, and cost-saving diagnostic and research products for genomics, biotechnology, and healthcare. dPCR, with greater sensitivity and accuracy for the identification of rare mutations, has major applications in oncology, infectious disease, and genetic testing. qPCR remains the market leader because of its extensive application in gene expression analysis, pathogen detection, and clinical diagnostics. The market growth is further driven by advancements in automation and multiplexing technologies and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders. The COVID-19 pandemic also brought the role of PCR-based diagnostics into focus, which fueled its adoption. Government research and development investments and a surge in healthcare spending are likely to continue driving the market. As these technologies continue to develop, the use of AI and machine learning for data analysis will lead to significant innovation and business opportunities in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including researchers and academic institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic and medical device manufacturers, and contract research organizations—along with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

