Down's Syndrome Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 3.81% by 2034 | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market for Down syndrome is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2024–2034), owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as AEF0217, ACI-24.060, LEUCETTINIB-21, BUNTANETAP, and others and healthcare spending globally.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Down's Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Down's syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Down's Syndrome Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for Down's syndrome was found to be USD 241 million in the US in 2023.

in the US in 2023. In 2023, the United States accounted for nearly 220K prevalent cases of Down's syndrome.

accounted for nearly prevalent cases of Down's syndrome. The types of Down's syndrome include Trisomy 21, Robertsonian translocation, and Mosaicism. In 2023, among all types, Trisomy 21 accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases in the 7MM.

Leading Down's syndrome companies such as AELIS FARMA, AC IMMUNE, PERHA PHARMACEUTICALS, ANNOVIS BIO, APHIOS THERAPEUTICS, and others are developing novel Down's syndrome drugs that can be available in the Down's syndrome market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel Down's syndrome drugs that can be available in the Down's syndrome market in the coming years. The promising Down's syndrome therapies in the pipeline include AEF0217, ACI-24.060, LEUCETTINIB-21, BUNTANETAP, APH-1104, and others.

Down's Syndrome Overview

Down's syndrome, also known as trisomy 21, is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 21. This chromosomal anomaly disrupts normal development, resulting in a range of physical and cognitive differences. The condition is primarily caused by random genetic mutations during the formation of reproductive cells or early embryonic development, though advanced maternal age increases the likelihood of having a child with Down's syndrome.

People with Down's syndrome typically exhibit distinct facial features, such as a flattened face, almond-shaped eyes that slant upward, and a small nose. Other common symptoms include developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, and a variety of health issues like heart defects, respiratory and hearing problems, and a higher susceptibility to infections. Despite these challenges, many individuals with Down's syndrome lead fulfilling lives with appropriate support.

Diagnosis of Down's syndrome can occur prenatally through screening and diagnostic tests, such as blood tests and ultrasounds in the first and second trimesters, or through more definitive tests like chorionic villus sampling (CVS) and amniocentesis. Postnatal diagnosis is typically confirmed by a physical examination and a karyotype analysis to identify the extra chromosome. Early diagnosis and intervention can help address developmental needs and improve the quality of life for individuals with Down's syndrome.

Down's Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The Down's syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Down's syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Down's syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Down's Syndrome

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Down's Syndrome

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Down's Syndrome

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Down's Syndrome

Diagnosed Cases of Down's Syndrome by Clinical Manifestations

Down's Syndrome Treatment Market

There is no single treatment for Down's syndrome; instead, care plans are customized to address each person's unique physical and intellectual needs, emphasizing their strengths and accommodating their limitations. For some individuals, immediate surgery may be needed after birth to correct heart defects or long-term dietary modifications may be required for digestive concerns. Common interventions include assistive devices such as hearing aids, mobility aids, and adaptive technology to support learning and daily tasks.

People with Down's syndrome often face an earlier and more pronounced cognitive decline than the general population. Treatments for Down syndrome-associated dementia (DSAD) may include medications like rivastigmine, galantamine, memantine, and donepezil, which inhibit acetylcholine breakdown, providing notable benefits.

Seizure management for those with Down syndrome may involve anticonvulsants like carbamazepine and phenytoin, although these can exacerbate other Down syndrome-related issues. Respiratory problems are also common due to immune deficiencies and respiratory tract abnormalities, often requiring antibiotics or inhaled bronchodilators for effective management.

Along with pharmacological treatments, non-pharmacological therapies such as physical, speech, occupational, and behavioral therapies play a vital role in the early development of children with Down syndrome, promoting independence and productivity. Physical therapy aims to improve motor skills, build muscle strength, and enhance posture and balance, laying the groundwork for key abilities. Speech-language therapy focuses on boosting communication skills and addressing physical challenges like low muscle tone to avoid long-term complications.

Occupational therapy adapts daily tasks to suit the individual's abilities, teaching crucial skills such as eating, dressing, writing, and using a computer. Emotional and behavioral therapies tackle challenges like frustration from communication barriers, compulsive behaviors, and ADHD by identifying triggers and creating strategies to foster positive behaviors and reduce undesirable ones.

Down's Syndrome Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

AEF0217: AELIS FARMA

ACI-24.060: AC IMMUNE

LEUCETTINIB-21: PERHA PHARMACEUTICALS

BUNTANETAP: ANNOVIS BIO

APH-1104: APHIOS THERAPEUTICS

Down's Syndrome Market Dynamics

The Down's syndrome market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The prevalence of Down syndrome has increased with the rise in lifespan over the past three decades. This, along with the combination of several neurological features in Down syndrome patients—such as language impairment, cognition, learning, and memory—has sparked intense neurodevelopmental research.

Studies in this area hold promise for improving clinical care and quality of life for individuals with Down syndrome and their families, as well as for assessing ways to enhance communication between parents and children. A thorough understanding of the factors affecting pharmacotherapy in Down syndrome could significantly contribute to better clinical outcomes for these individuals.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of Down's syndrome, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the Down's syndrome market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the Down's syndrome market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the Down's syndrome market. Down syndrome presents unique challenges in clinical treatment, as there is currently no medical cure or approved products available in the market, complicating the treatment process. This complexity is compounded by the lack of appropriate, validated scales to measure progress or side effects in participants with learning disabilities, making it difficult to gauge treatment impact effectively.

Furthermore, recruiting participants and their families is challenging, adding to the difficulties in conducting research. Down syndrome is also associated with numerous health problems and high healthcare costs, and individuals may require more intensive monitoring for adverse effects, adherence, and treatment efficacy when managing medications. Conducting clinical studies on the efficacy of psychotropic medications in individuals with Down syndrome is particularly challenging due to the unique language and communication characteristics of this population.

Moreover, Down's syndrome treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, Down's syndrome market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact Down's syndrome market growth.

Down's Syndrome Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Down's Syndrome Market CAGR 3.81 % Down's Syndrome Market Size in the US in 2023 USD 241 Million Key Down's Syndrome Companies AELIS FARMA, AC IMMUNE, PERHA PHARMACEUTICALS, ANNOVIS BIO, APHIOS THERAPEUTICS, and others Key Pipeline Down's Syndrome Therapies AEF0217, ACI-24.060, LEUCETTINIB-21, BUNTANETAP, APH-1104, and others

Scope of the Down's Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Down's Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Down's Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Down's Syndrome Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Down's Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Down's Syndrome Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Down's Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 KEY INSIGHTS 2 REPORT INTRODUCTION 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF DOWN'S SYNDROME 4 DOWN'S SYNDROME MARKET OVERVIEW AT A GLANCE 4.1 MARKET SHARE BY THERAPIES (%) DISTRIBUTION OF DOWN'S SYNDROME IN 2020 IN THE 7MM 4.2 MARKET SHARE BY THERAPIES (%) DISTRIBUTION OF DOWN'S SYNDROME IN 2034 IN THE 7MM 5 KEY EVENTS 6 EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MARKET FORECAST METHODOLOGY 7 DOWN'S SYNDROME: DISEASE BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW 7.1 INTRODUCTION 7.2 ETIOLOGY 7.3 TYPES OF DOWN'S SYNDROME 7.3.1 Trisomy 21 7.3.2 Translocation Down's syndrome 7.3.3 Mosaic Down's syndrome 7.4 CAUSES AND RISK FACTORS 7.5 COMPLICATIONS 7.6 OTHER HEALTH PROBLEMS 7.7 DIAGNOSIS 7.7.1 Screening Tests 7.7.2 Diagnostic Tests 7.8 TREATMENTS 7.8.1 Early Intervention and Educational Therapy 7.8.2 Treatment Therapies 7.8.3 Drugs and Supplements 7.8.4 Assistive Devices 8 CASE REPORTS 8.1 CASE STUDY: AN IPP TEAM HELPS 6-YEAR WITH DOWN'S SYNDROME IMPROVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS 9 EPIDEMIOLOGY AND PATIENT POPULATION 9.1 KEY FINDINGS 9.2 ASSUMPTIONS AND RATIONALE 9.3 TOTAL PREVALENT CASES OF DOWN'S SYNDROME IN THE 7MM 9.4 TYPE-SPECIFIC CASES OF DOWN'S SYNDROME IN THE 7MM 9.5 GENDER-SPECIFIC CASES OF DOWN'S SYNDROME IN THE 7MM 9.6 PREVALENT CASES OF DOWN'S SYNDROME BY CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS IN THE 7MM 9.7 PREVALENT CASES OF DOWN'S SYNDROME BY AGE IN THE 7MM 9.8 THE UNITED STATES 9.8.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Down's Syndrome in the US 9.8.2 Type-specific Cases of Down's Syndrome in the US 9.8.3 Gender-specific Cases of Down's Syndrome in the US 9.8.4 Prevalent cases of Down's Syndrome by clinical manifestations in the US 9.8.5 Prevalent cases of Down's Syndrome by Age in the US 9.9 EU4 AND THE UK 9.9.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Down's syndrome in EU4 and the UK 9.9.2 Type-specific Cases of Down's syndrome in EU4 and the UK 9.9.3 Gender-specific Cases of Down's syndrome in EU4 and the UK 9.9.4 Prevalent cases of Down's syndrome by clinical manifestations in EU4 and the UK 9.9.5 Prevalent cases of Down's syndrome by Age in EU4 and the UK 9.10 JAPAN 9.10.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Down's syndrome in Japan 9.10.2 Type-specific Cases of Down's syndrome in Japan 9.10.3 Gender-specific Cases of Down's syndrome in Japan 9.10.4 Prevalent cases of Down's syndrome by clinical manifestations in Japan 9.10.5 Prevalent cases of Down's syndrome by Age in Japan 10 PATIENT JOURNEY 11 EMERGING DRUGS 11.1 KEY COMPETITORS 11.2 AEF0217: AELIS FARMA 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.3 ACI-24.060: AC IMMUNE 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Clinical Development 11.3.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.3.3 Safety and Efficacy 11.4 LEUCETTINIB-21: PERHA PHARMACEUTICALS 11.4.1 Product Description 11.4.2 Clinical Development 11.4.2.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.4.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.5 BUNTANETAP: ANNOVIS BIO 11.5.1 Product Description 11.5.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.5.3 Safety and Efficacy 11.6 APH-1104: APHIOS THERAPEUTICS 11.6.1 Product Description 11.6.2 Other Developmental Activities 12 DOWN'S SYNDROME: MARKET ANALYSIS 12.1 KEY FINDINGS 12.2 MARKET OUTLOOK 12.3 CONJOINT ANALYSIS 12.4 KEY MARKET FORECAST ASSUMPTIONS 12.5 TOTAL MARKET SIZE OF DOWN'S SYNDROME IN THE 7MM 12.6 UNITED STATES MARKET SIZE 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Down's Syndrome in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of Down's Syndrome by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 AND THE UK MARKET SIZE 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Down's Syndrome in EU4 and the UK 12.7.2 Market Size of Down's Syndrome by Therapies in EU4 and the UK 12.8 JAPAN MARKET SIZE 12.8.1 Total Market Size of Down's Syndrome in Japan 12.8.2 Market Size of Down's Syndrome by Therapies in Japan 13 UNMET NEEDS 14 SWOT ANALYSIS 15 MARKET ACCESS AND REIMBURSEMENT 15.1 UNITED STATES 15.1.1 Centre for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 15.2 EU4 AND THE UK 15.2.1 Germany 15.2.2 France 15.2.3 Italy 15.2.4 Spain 15.2.5 United Kingdom 15.3 JAPAN 15.3.1 MHLW 16 APPENDIX 16.1 BIBLIOGRAPHY 16.2 REPORT METHODOLOGY 17 DELVEINSIGHT CAPABILITIES 18 DISCLAIMER 19 ABOUT DELVEINSIGHT

