Doors Market worth $98.32 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Doors Market by Material, Product Type, Mode of Application, Mechanism (Sliding Doors, Swinging Doors, Folding Doors, and Overhead Doors), Application (Residential and Non-residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', doors market is projected to reach USD 98.32 billion in 2030 from USD 81.51 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The doors market is fast developing in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. Doors provide durability, energy efficiency, sound insulation, and aesthetics; thus, they remain essential features in new building construction and renovation. Advanced materials, such as steel, aluminum, fiberglass, and composites, have been widely utilized to achieve the required safety, thermal, and weather resistance performance levels. Security doors and fire-rated doors are also developing as essential in industrial and commercial applications to meet building code requirements and occupant safety. The increased focus on smart infrastructure and automation is also driving demand for access control system-integrated doors and IoT-enabled doors. Rapid urbanization, infrastructure growth, and increasing consumer demands for design and performance also drive manufacturers to innovate with customizable and sustainable door solutions. These changing needs highlight the central importance of advanced door systems in providing safety, comfort, and operating efficiency in a wide range of applications.

The aftermarket segment accounted for a smaller share of the doors market in 2024.

In 2024, the aftermarket segment represented the second-largest share of the doors market, stimulated by a surge in renovation, retrofitting, and maintenance projects in residential and commercial buildings. The aging infrastructure and new energy regulations are causing property owners to search for door replacements that offer better insulation, security, and appearance. Government-supported energy efficiency standards, exemplified by the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC), have promoted the installation of high-performance doors. Moreover, heightened interest in smart-home functionalities and enhancements in accessibility facilitate the adoption of automated and ADA-compliant door systems. The aftermarket sector is experiencing consistent growth, bolstered by sustainability objectives, infrastructure enhancements, and changing consumer preferences.

The residential segment accounted for the largest share of the doors market in 2024.

In 2024, the residential sector represented the largest share of the global doors market, propelled by swift urbanization, escalating housing demand, and a growing emphasis on energy-efficient and secure residences. Governments globally are enhancing building regulations to augment thermal efficiency, fire safety, and accessibility in residential development. The International Code Council (ICC) and the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) have international standards that recognize building envelopes with energy efficiency specifications, including insulated and sealed doors. There is an increasing global emphasis on sustainable housing, with codes advocating the use of sustainable materials and advanced technology. Certification programs, like LEED and BREEAM, promote high-performance doors to meet energy and environmental initiatives. It is further emphasized by the growing demand for affordable housing and the existing residential building infrastructure that continues to age and decline.

The Middle East & Africa is set to be the second-fastest growing during the forecast period.

In 2024, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is projected to be the second-fastest-growing regional market in the worldwide doors market, propelled by regulatory reforms, infrastructural development, and increased construction activity. Countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE have enacted building regulations, including SBC-601/602 and the Estidama Green Building Code, which require energy-efficient and thermally insulated door systems.

The emphasis on improved safety and accessibility has resulted in the increased utilization of fire-rated doors and barrier-free access, bolstered by the establishment of the GCC Building Code. The UAE mandates EHS-compliant blower door testing to guarantee airtightness and energy efficiency in new projects. These restrictions have heightened the demand for smart-access, fire-resistant, and energy-efficient doors in commercial and municipal projects. As sustainable and secure construction methodologies proliferate, MEA experiences swift expansion in door installations.

Key Players

The report profiles key companies, including ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), LIXIL Corporation (Japan), Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (US), JELD-WEN, Inc. (US), Allegion plc (Ireland), dormakaba Group (Switzerland), YKK AP (Japan), Owens Corning (US), Andersen Corporation (US), Miter Brands (US) and others.

