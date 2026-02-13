Veterinary Ultrasound Market worth $0.65 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Veterinary Ultrasound Market is projected to grow from about USD 0.45 billion in 2026 to USD 0.65 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Browse 244 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 256 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Ultrasound Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Veterinary Ultrasound Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.45 billion

USD 0.45 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.65 billion

USD 0.65 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.5%

Veterinary Ultrasound Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the 3D/4D ultrasound system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6%.

By technology, the digital imaging segment accounted for the largest share of 84.3% in 2025.

The Asia Pacific veterinary ultrasound market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10482074

The veterinary ultrasound market is experiencing strong growth because animal healthcare requires trustworthy, non-invasive diagnostic imaging solutions that provide immediate results. The rising number of chronic, infectious, and age-related diseases in companion and farm animals has created an urgent need for early diagnosis, routine screening, and disease monitoring. Ultrasound technology has advanced through high-resolution imaging, portable point-of-care systems, and Doppler features, enabling use in cardiology, abdominal, reproductive, and musculoskeletal applications. Veterinary ultrasound technology uses artificial intelligence to improve diagnostic accuracy through image interpretation, workflow optimization, and cloud-based data storage. The veterinary ultrasound market maintains its positive outlook because people spend more on animal healthcare, pet ownership is increasing, and specialized veterinary care is receiving greater attention.

By application, the obstetrics/gynecology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

In the veterinary ultrasound market, the obstetrics/gynecology segment accounted for the largest share in 2025. This dominance is primarily due to the extensive use of ultrasound for reproductive management in both companion and production animals. Ultrasound is used for pregnancy diagnosis, assessing fetal health and growth, monitoring estrus, and detecting reproductive disorders. Thus, it is an indispensable tool in both breeding and herd management programs. Demand for ultrasound systems in the OB/GYN segment remains robust owing to the high frequency of reproductive check-ups, the preference for non-invasive, real-time imaging, and the increased emphasis on improving fertility and reproductive efficiency.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=10482074

By end user, the veterinary clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The veterinary clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing pet ownership, higher case volumes, and strong demand for fast, in-house diagnostic capabilities. These factors are motivating clinics to purchase portable and budget-friendly ultrasound systems. In addition, general veterinary practitioners can perform ultrasound examinations more effectively with user-friendly systems, training, and AI-supported imaging, which can enable rapid clinical decision-making. As a result, veterinary clinics will be purchasing ultrasound systems heavily.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary ultrasound market. This is mainly due to high pet ownership levels, significant expenditures on animal healthcare, and the early adoption of sophisticated diagnostic imaging technologies in veterinary clinics. The region benefits from an extensively developed veterinary healthcare system, numerous specialty and referral clinics, and readily available state-of-the-art ultrasound systems, including portable and AI-enabled platforms. In addition, the presence of leading veterinary imaging equipment manufacturers, a high level of preventive care awareness, and ongoing funding for veterinary technology and training further help North America maintain its leading position in the market.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=10482074

Top Companies in Veterinary Ultrasound Market:

The Top Companies in Veterinary Ultrasound Market include GE HealthCare (US), Esaote SPA (Italy), Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD. (China), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthcare Pty Ltd (Germany), SAMSUNG (South Korea), VINNO Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (China), Butterfly Network, Inc. (US), CHISON Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), and IMV Imaging (UK), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Veterinary Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg