DOOGEE at GITEX EUROPE 2025: Leading the AI-Powered Rugged Tech Revolution

BERLIN, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DOOGEE, the world's No.1 rugged smartphone brand, is set to make a powerful debut at GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin.

With over 16 years of industry leadership and 300+ global patents, DOOGEE is accelerating its European expansion and redefining what mobile devices can do for extreme environments, industrial professionals, and smart tech enthusiasts.

Industry-leading Projector Rugged Smartphone, V Max Play

AI at the Core: Smarter, Faster, More Reliable

Fueled by the Gemini large model framework, DOOGEE's AI suite empowers users with more than just tools—it delivers a whole new way to live and work:

Smarter Creation : Instantly generate text, images, or summaries; translate across 50+ languages; and recognize objects with precision—all on-device.

: Instantly generate text, images, or summaries; translate across 50+ languages; and recognize objects with precision—all on-device. Faster Productivity : Code generation, document drafting, and intelligent scheduling make DOOGEE your ideal work companion.

: Code generation, document drafting, and intelligent scheduling make DOOGEE your ideal work companion. Reliable Assistance: Voice control, chatbot-style interaction, and 24/7 AI support ensure you're never alone, even in the wild.

Flagship Rugged Innovations on Display

At GITEX EUROPE 2025, DOOGEE will showcase an impressive lineup of AI-enhanced devices engineered for durability, performance, and real-world utility:

V Max Series – Rugged Meets Intelligent

V Max Play : Built-in projector transforms any surface into a 100" screen—ideal for field presentations or movie nights under the stars.

: Built-in projector transforms any surface into a 100" screen—ideal for field presentations or movie nights under the stars. V Max LR: Precision laser rangefinder for professionals in construction, surveying, or outdoor measurement tasks.

DOOGEE Wearables – Stay Connected, Anywhere

Explore a range of smartwatches built for fitness, fieldwork, and outdoor adventure—with long battery life and rugged water resistance.

Join Us in Berlin

GITEX EUROPE 2025

May 21–23, 2025

Hall 2.2 | Booth D10 | Messe Berlin

Learn more at: https://bit.ly/3SG6TqT

Contact: influencer1@doogee.com

Meet the team, test the tech, and experience the future of rugged AI mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2690532/image.jpg