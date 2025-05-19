DOOGEE at GITEX EUROPE 2025: Leading the AI-Powered Rugged Tech Revolution
19 May, 2025, 07:56 GMT
BERLIN, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DOOGEE, the world's No.1 rugged smartphone brand, is set to make a powerful debut at GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin.
With over 16 years of industry leadership and 300+ global patents, DOOGEE is accelerating its European expansion and redefining what mobile devices can do for extreme environments, industrial professionals, and smart tech enthusiasts.
AI at the Core: Smarter, Faster, More Reliable
Fueled by the Gemini large model framework, DOOGEE's AI suite empowers users with more than just tools—it delivers a whole new way to live and work:
- Smarter Creation: Instantly generate text, images, or summaries; translate across 50+ languages; and recognize objects with precision—all on-device.
- Faster Productivity: Code generation, document drafting, and intelligent scheduling make DOOGEE your ideal work companion.
- Reliable Assistance: Voice control, chatbot-style interaction, and 24/7 AI support ensure you're never alone, even in the wild.
Flagship Rugged Innovations on Display
At GITEX EUROPE 2025, DOOGEE will showcase an impressive lineup of AI-enhanced devices engineered for durability, performance, and real-world utility:
V Max Series – Rugged Meets Intelligent
- V Max Play: Built-in projector transforms any surface into a 100" screen—ideal for field presentations or movie nights under the stars.
- V Max LR: Precision laser rangefinder for professionals in construction, surveying, or outdoor measurement tasks.
DOOGEE Wearables – Stay Connected, Anywhere
- Explore a range of smartwatches built for fitness, fieldwork, and outdoor adventure—with long battery life and rugged water resistance.
Join Us in Berlin
GITEX EUROPE 2025
May 21–23, 2025
Hall 2.2 | Booth D10 | Messe Berlin
Learn more at: https://bit.ly/3SG6TqT
Contact: influencer1@doogee.com
Meet the team, test the tech, and experience the future of rugged AI mobility.
