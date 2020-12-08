Dolomite Market Size Worth $3.0 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dolomite market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. Large-scale steel production in the world is anticipated to propel dolomite demand across the forecast period.

Dolomite is an anhydrous carbonate mineral that consists of calcium magnesium carbonate. It is a key component of dolostone and dolomitic marble. It is a vitreous pearly mineral available in different colors including white, pink, green, brown, black, etc. It is preferred as a substitute for limestone in the construction industry.

The key application of dolomite is as a refractory and then as a flux in the steel & iron industry. In the calcined form, it is used as a steelmaking slag flux, where in addition to increasing slag fluidity the magnesia content of the product helps protect and improve the lives of the steel vessel's refractory linings. As a result, calcined dolomite accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1%, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period owing to high refractory production in China

Europe is anticipated to register the second-fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 on account of declining steel production in the region owing to falling demand from the construction and automotive sectors

The agriculture end-use segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for fertilizers.

In India , despite nationwide lockdown, fertilizer sales jumped by 83% in April- June 2020 than 2019

Glass & ceramics is also anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period on account of rising container glass production for the pharma industry owing to rising cases of COVID-19 cases

In July 2020 , Bormioli Pharma invested in Type I glass vial production for injectable medicines and vaccines.

Read 95 page research report with ToC on "Dolomite Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Construction, Iron & Steel), By Product (Agglomerates, Calcined, Sintered), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dolomite-market

Glass & ceramics is also a vital end-user segment of the market. Lime is introduced in glass melt with dolomite and limestone. The magnesia content in the mineral improves the durability of the glass and inhibits the devitrification process, which holds significance in flat glass production. It also finds application in container glass.

Pharmaceutical companies worldwide are thoroughly engaged in finding the cure for covid-19 and the vaccine is in the final testing stage. Once the vaccine is out it shall require vials in large amounts, for which glass manufacturers are expanding their production capacities. For example, SCHOTT KAISHA is working with the Serum Institute of India to supply aluminum seals and tubular glass vials for the Oxford vaccine. Serum Institute of India is under a licensing deal with AstraZeneca for providing 1 billion doses of vaccine to low-to-middle income countries. Thus, increasing glass vials production is anticipated to propel the demand for dolomite in the glass end-use segment.

Europe held the third-largest volume share of the market in 2019 and is expected to witness a sluggish growth rate over the forecast period. The European steel industry received a heavy blow owing to covid-19, as 18.9 million tons of steelmaking capacity was taken offline in the region. The production resumed in May 2020 but with no demand from the automotive and construction sectors, the EU market contracted by 41.5% in the first half of 2020.

The market players are facing heavy losses owing to falling product demand as the end-use industries' operations have been suspended or are working at minimal capacity. For instance, in July 2020, RHI Magnesita reported a significant decline in volumes in the second quarter of 2020. The situation is anticipated to stabilize up to a certain extent in the coming months as manufacturing activities begin to operate at a higher capacity.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.